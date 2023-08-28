C.J. Stroud tosses TD at New Orleans in final preseason tune-up

Aug 27, 2023 at 07:46 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

230827-cj-story

C.J. Stroud's final pass of the preseason was a scoring strike.

The rookie quarterback played two series on Sunday evening in New Orleans. The first possession saw him hand off to Dameon Pierce for a short gain, and then throw just out of bounds for a pair of incompletions and the Texans punted.

But when Stroud came on the field for the next possession, he guided Houston quickly down the field.

Pierced rumbled for a two-yard gain and then a six-yard pickup. Stroud found tight end Dalton Schultz for 13 yards to move the chains on third down.

Pierce went back to work, punishing New Orleans for 13 yards and then six yards.

On 2nd-and-Goal at the Saints' 3-yard line, Stroud zipped a pass to the left side of the end zone to connect with Nico Collins for a score. It was Stroud's first touchdown of the season, and Ka'imi Fairbairn's extra point gave Houston a 7-0 advantage with 7:17 left in the first quarter.

"It was really cool to connect with Nico," Stroud said. "We work hard. Actually, we got that rep after practice on Friday like three or four times, just getting it down. So for it to pay off and for us to get a touchdown off of it was definitely cool to see."

Stroud completed 2-of-4 passes for 16 yards and a touchdown, finishing with a rating of 100.0. Pierce was also glad to see Stroud get his first-ever professional touchdown pass.

"You know it's going to boost his confidence up," Pierce said. "I'm just excited to see what he can do in terms of continuing to develop and continuing to build off tonight."

The Texans will return to practice on Wednesday at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

Related Content

news

Rapid Reactions | Texans finish preseason with 17-13 victory in New Orleans

In the NFL's final 2023 preseason game, the Houston Texans defeated the New Orleans Saints 17-13 at the Superdome in a nationally-televised game.
news

Texans O-line flourishes at New Orleans

The Houston Texans offensive line paved the way for 131 rushing yards and also kept QB C.J. Stroud clean in the pocket on Sunday at New Orleans. 
news

"Make a play" Mike Boone shines in win over Saints

Houston Texans running back Mike Boone scored a touchdown and led the team in rushing attempts and yards in the Sunday night preseason win at New Orleans.
news

Game Recap: Texans defeat Saints 17-13 in preseason finale

The Texans knocked off the Saints in their third and final preseason game ahead of the 2023 season.
news

Dameon Pierce powers Texans TD drive, exits w/ 6 yards per carry

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce rumbled for 30 yards on just five rushing attempts, and was the driving force behind the first touchdown drive of the game.
news

VanderBlog: Crescent City Clash 

 Vandermeer breaks down the longtime rivalry between the Texans and Saints
news

Harris Hits: Texans vs. Dolphins | Preseason Week 2 

Hits on the Preseason Week 2 home opener at NRG Stadium 
news

The Day After: Snap counts for Texans vs. Miami

See the complete snap counts for the Houston Texans from Saturday's preseason game with the Miami Dolphins. 
news

DeMeco Ryans reflects on NRG Stadium debut as Head Coach

Houston Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans was not pleased with the preseason loss to the Miami Dolphins, but he was glad to be back home at NRG Stadium.
news

Rapid Reactions | DeMeco Ryans' home opener ends in 28-3 preseason loss to Dolphins

The Houston Texans fall 28-3 to the Miami Dolphins in their preseason home opener, despite an early interception by the defense. 
news

"Angry" Will Anderson, Jr. makes early impact vs. Dolphins

Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson, Jr. tallied a tackle for loss, a sack and a forced fumble in the first half of Saturday's preseason loss to the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium.
Advertising