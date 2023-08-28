C.J. Stroud tosses TD at New Orleans in final preseason tune-up

On 2nd-and-Goal at the Saints' 3-yard line, Stroud zipped a pass to the left side of the end zone to connect with Nico Collins for a score. It was Stroud's first touchdown of the season, and Ka'imi Fairbairn's extra point gave Houston a 7-0 advantage with 7:17 left in the first quarter.

"It was really cool to connect with Nico," Stroud said. "We work hard. Actually, we got that rep after practice on Friday like three or four times, just getting it down. So for it to pay off and for us to get a touchdown off of it was definitely cool to see."

Stroud completed 2-of-4 passes for 16 yards and a touchdown, finishing with a rating of 100.0. Pierce was also glad to see Stroud get his first-ever professional touchdown pass.

"You know it's going to boost his confidence up," Pierce said. "I'm just excited to see what he can do in terms of continuing to develop and continuing to build off tonight."