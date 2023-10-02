"Call it! Call it! Call it!": Trick play TD ices win for Texans

"I knew I had to give a back shoulder pass," Singletary said. "Dalton handled business. He caught it."

For Schultz, it was his first touchdown reception as a Texan, and he finished the day with three catches for 42 yards. Schultz described the preparation that went into it, which wasn't extensive, or successful, for that matter.

"Dude, we only ran it once during the week," Schultz said. "We put it in during red zone and we ran it once. Dev kind of threw it in a jog-through and he overthrew it. As soon as he overthrew it, I'm like, 'Oh yeah, that's just going to work in the game. That's how it always works out.'"

And work out, it did.

It was the second successful trip to the red zone in three tries for the Texans offense, and it perked up the offensive line's ears when the call was made in the huddle.

"In that situation we call it, we're like, 'Oh, here we go: we're going to find out what happens,'" center Jarrett Patterson said. "Motor threw a great pass to Dalton and that was an awesome moment for us."