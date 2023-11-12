Calmness in the chaos: C.J. Stroud exudes confidence in another late-game drive

Nov 12, 2023 at 05:43 PM
Josh Koch

In the chaos that is the final two minutes of a game, a confident leader must emerge in the huddle.

Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryan knows that it starts with the quarterback, and the first-year head coach knows what kind of answer he will get when he calls on C.J. Stroud.

"The thing about C.J. is the calmness in the chaos," Ryans said after the Texans beat the Cincinnati Bengals. "He doesn't waver. He's confident that he's going to make plays and the moment's not too big for him."

In back-to-back weeks, first at home and now on the road, Stroud has been called upon to orchestrate a game-winning drive. The first, against Tampa Bay in an energetic NRG Stadium, with just 46 seconds left on the clock. The second, this weekend in the unfriendly confines of Paycor Stadium, with 1:33 remaining.

Both ended in Texans victories.

"You want to win tight games, you've got to have a quarterback who can make those big-time plays to put you in position to win those big-time games," Ryans said.

The last two weeks, Stroud has passed for 826 yards and six touchdowns, while completing 65% of his passes with just one interception.

Stroud is the only NFL rookie in the last 40 years to lead consecutive game-winning drives in the final two minutes of regulation.

The interception, which came on Sunday, was just the second of his career, and after it Stroud went to Ryans and said, 'we got you'.

Again exuded that confidence."I let him know I've got your back, I know I made a mistake," Stroud said. "That one play doesn't define me and I'm going to go prove myself again."

Ryans responded to Stroud with: 'I trust you.'

Two drives later was the game-winning series, in which Stroud and company got new kicker Matt Ammendola into field goal range with just five seconds left. Ammendola stepped up and won the game, nailing a 38-yarder to make the score 30-27.

"[C.J.]'s played in a lot of big games at Ohio State," Ryans said. "He's been under the bright lights before. He's made big plays. So, he doesn't get wide-eyed when the moment comes."

SeasonTickets_5PackHorizontal

Related Content

news

Motor running at full speed: Singletary has career day behind the line

"Credit to the O-Line and Motor for the way he ran the football. It was impressive to see and I loved the way he finished all of his runs," said Head Coach DeMeco Ryans after the game
news

C.J. Stroud, Dare Ogunbowale getting national shine, Texans power rankings roundup | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans will be "on to Cincinnati" tomorrow but, for now, the NFL world is still reeling from Sunday's thrilling 39-37 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home.
news

VanderBlog: Texans win epic game over Tampa Bay

"There are certain games I've called in the history of this team where the emotions run so high I'm not even sure what I said at certain points."
news

Tampa, The Tube and To'oTo'o | Daily Brew

The Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer pointed out a few key notes to remember about this weekend's showdown with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and much more.
news

J.J Watt gives shoutout to Jonathan Greenard, Laremy Tunsil exclusive | Daily Brew

Through seven games, the Houston Texans have been slowly gaining more and more national attention plus, an exclusive chat with Laremy Tunsil. 
news

TORO Continues to Take the BULL Out of Bullying

For over a decade, the Houston Texans and NOV have partnered together to help TORO Take the 'Bull' out of Bullying.
news

Wrapping up the NFC South, Halloween | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans wrap up their NFC South tour this week, plus Halloween costumes and sports are always a win. 
news

Texans lose another center to injury, latest on Jarrett Patterson

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans gives an update on the Houston Texans starting center, Jarrett Patterson who was carted off the field during Sunday's game at Carolina. 
news

The Carolina Panthers said some stuff about the Texans | Enemy Intel

Read what Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich and some players said about the Texans ahead of the Week 8 matchup between the two clubs.
news

By the Numbers: Texans prepare for familiar showdown in Carolina

John Harris breaks down the numbers between the Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers 
news

Back to Business after the Bye | Daily Brew

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer gets back into the swing of things with a quick recap of the latest news about the matchup with the Carolina Panthers.
Advertising