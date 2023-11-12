Calmness in the chaos: C.J. Stroud exudes confidence in another late-game drive

The last two weeks, Stroud has passed for 826 yards and six touchdowns, while completing 65% of his passes with just one interception.

Stroud is the only NFL rookie in the last 40 years to lead consecutive game-winning drives in the final two minutes of regulation.

The interception, which came on Sunday, was just the second of his career, and after it Stroud went to Ryans and said, 'we got you'.

Again exuded that confidence."I let him know I've got your back, I know I made a mistake," Stroud said. "That one play doesn't define me and I'm going to go prove myself again."

Ryans responded to Stroud with: 'I trust you.'

Two drives later was the game-winning series, in which Stroud and company got new kicker Matt Ammendola into field goal range with just five seconds left. Ammendola stepped up and won the game, nailing a 38-yarder to make the score 30-27.