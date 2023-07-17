Camping, Gary Kubiak, Connor Barwin and The Hoff | Daily Brew

Elsewhere, DeAndre Hopkins signed a deal on Sunday with the Tennessee Titans. A first-rounder for the Texans in 2013, he was brilliant in Houston. In seven years here, Hopkins averaged 1,229 yards per season, and caught passes from Matt Schaub as a rookie to Deshaun Watson in parts of 2017 and all of 2018 and 2019. In between, guys like Ryan Fitzpatrick, Ryan Mallett, Case Keenum, T.J. Yates, Brian Hoyer and Brock Osweiler threw it his way.