Camping, Gary Kubiak, Connor Barwin and The Hoff | Daily Brew

Buon giorno! Today's brew has an Italian twist, as you'll read about in just a bit. A former Texans great is back in the AFC South, a former Texans head coach has some thoughts about the current one, and a former Texans defender/key 'On the Nose' contributor is now an owner of a sports franchise overseas.
But closer to home, left tackle Laremy Tunsil was busy this weekend running a free youth football camp. Our good pal Deepi Sidhu had a nice conversation with Laremy last season.
Elsewhere, DeAndre Hopkins signed a deal on Sunday with the Tennessee Titans. A first-rounder for the Texans in 2013, he was brilliant in Houston. In seven years here, Hopkins averaged 1,229 yards per season, and caught passes from Matt Schaub as a rookie to Deshaun Watson in parts of 2017 and all of 2018 and 2019. In between, guys like Ryan Fitzpatrick, Ryan Mallett, Case Keenum, T.J. Yates, Brian Hoyer and Brock Osweiler threw it his way.
Houston faces the Titans in Tennessee on December 17, and hosts them here at NRG Stadium on New Year's Eve.
It was a big weekend here downtown. The Texas High School Coaces Association had it's annual coaches school and convention. Former Texans Head Coach Gary Kubiak did a Q&A, and also shared his thoughts on DeMeco Ryans becoming the head coach here. Kubiak and Ryans began their Texans careers in 2006 together. Needless to say, Kubiak is a tremendous fan of Ryans.
Speaking of Kubiak, remember that time Texans TV went to his ranch a couple years ago?
A former teammate of Ryans, and a player Kubiak coached from 2009 through 2012 was defensive end/outside linebacker Connor Barwin. In addition to working in the Eagles' front office, he's now a part-owner of an Italian basketball team.
Many of you remember Barwin for his 11.5 sack season in 2011. Or when he and J.J. Watt co-marshalled the Houston Art Car Parade.
Or his cameos of 'On the Nose' with Shaun Cody.
Did you happen to see this weekend's 'Texans 360'? If not, we got you.
