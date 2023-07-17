Camping, Gary Kubiak, Connor Barwin and The Hoff | Daily Brew

Jul 17, 2023 at 09:34 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

brewnuk

Buon giorno! Today's brew has an Italian twist, as you'll read about in just a bit. A former Texans great is back in the AFC South, a former Texans head coach has some thoughts about the current one, and a former Texans defender/key 'On the Nose' contributor is now an owner of a sports franchise overseas.

But closer to home, left tackle Laremy Tunsil was busy this weekend running a free youth football camp. Our good pal Deepi Sidhu had a nice conversation with Laremy last season.

Elsewhere, DeAndre Hopkins signed a deal on Sunday with the Tennessee Titans. A first-rounder for the Texans in 2013, he was brilliant in Houston. In seven years here, Hopkins averaged 1,229 yards per season, and caught passes from Matt Schaub as a rookie to Deshaun Watson in parts of 2017 and all of 2018 and 2019. In between, guys like Ryan Fitzpatrick, Ryan Mallett, Case Keenum, T.J. Yates, Brian Hoyer and Brock Osweiler threw it his way.

Houston faces the Titans in Tennessee on December 17, and hosts them here at NRG Stadium on New Year's Eve.

It was a big weekend here downtown. The Texas High School Coaces Association had it's annual coaches school and convention. Former Texans Head Coach Gary Kubiak did a Q&A, and also shared his thoughts on DeMeco Ryans becoming the head coach here. Kubiak and Ryans began their Texans careers in 2006 together. Needless to say, Kubiak is a tremendous fan of Ryans.

Speaking of Kubiak, remember that time Texans TV went to his ranch a couple years ago?

A former teammate of Ryans, and a player Kubiak coached from 2009 through 2012 was defensive end/outside linebacker Connor Barwin. In addition to working in the Eagles' front office, he's now a part-owner of an Italian basketball team.

Many of you remember Barwin for his 11.5 sack season in 2011. Or when he and J.J. Watt co-marshalled the Houston Art Car Parade.

Or his cameos of 'On the Nose' with Shaun Cody.

Did you happen to see this weekend's 'Texans 360'? If not, we got you.

Finally, Happy Birthday to David Hasselhoff.

Related Content

news

Training camp, Battle Red helmets, The Bachelor talk | Daily Brew

Training camp kicks off around the NFL today, top takeaways from the Texans home game theme announcement, plus Bachelor talk (don't roll your eyes) make the cut for Daily Brew.

news

AFC South examination, Texans Ironman visits & final thoughts on 713 Day | Daily Brew

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer went behind enemy lines with a Jacksonville Jaguars insider, and also shined the spotlight on an original Texans ironman.

news

Tank Dell, Wheaties, Point Break | Daily Brew

The latest Daily Brew zeroes in on rookie WR Tank Dell, J.J. Watt on a Wheaties box and a few other fun tidbits.

news

C.J. Stroud prepares for camp, Tunsil on the McAfee Show and HBD to the GOAT | Daily Brew

Daily Brew serves up a big cup of C.J. Stroud getting ready for his first training camp, Laremy Tunsil's appearance on the Pat McAfee Show and Andre Johnson celebrates another year around the sun.

news

A Texans-Astros connection, Slurpees and more | Daily Brew

Atascocita stand up! The Texans and Astros now have a very special Atasocita connection after last night's first round of the MLB Draft.

news

A few of our favorite things | Daily Brew

This Daily Brew takes a stroll down memory lane by "On the Nose with Shaun Cody", Ryan Fitzpatrick, Brian Cushing and a lot more.

news

Best Deep Slant moments of 2023 (so far) | Daily Brew

The Daily Brew recaps the best of Deep Slant interviews so far this year, from meeting the rookies to getting former Texans opinions on DeMeco Ryans.

news

J.J. Watt joins CBS, Mexican College Football hits Houston, big, bad news day for AFC South | Daily Brew

Big announcements from J.J. Watt, Mexican college football and division foes in the AFC South headline this Friday edition of Daily Brew.

news

Training Camp schedule unveiled, Texans predicted to make All-Rookie team | Daily Brew

Daily Brew gives you the 411 on Texans training camp, rookies that are getting some early shine and a Facebook purchase that was a literal steal from a McDonald's.

news

Remembering Ryan Mallett, J.J. Watt and Case Keenum reminisce, plus Buc-ee's is where?| Daily Brew

Daily Brew brings you the latest on the tragic passing of Ryan Mallett, revisits old football celebrations and highlights with J.J. Watt and Case Keenum and gives a glimpse of rookie Tank Dell getting ready for training camp.

news

Texans training staff put to the test, top slot defenders, Hard Knocks | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans training staff tells a harrowing story of team paramedic Brad Wilson suffering cardiac arrest on the road, the Texans have a pair of the NFL's top slot defenders and is Hard Knocks headed for Aaron Rodgers and the Jets?

Advertising