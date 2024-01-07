Career Night for Collins: Nico has stellar game, catapults Texans to playoffs | Week 18

"When he's out there, he's a problem," Ryans said. "He's a tough out for a lot of teams. So, happy that he's on our side."

He now has 1,297 receiving yards this season, more than his first two NFL seasons combined. Collins is the third receiver in Texans franchise history to surpass the 1,200-yard mark, joining Andre Johnson and DeAndre Hopkins.

Stroud and Collins made their splash to the National TV audience in the first nine seconds the Texans offense had the ball.

The duo connected on a 75-yard pitch-and-catch between Stroud and Collins, which the third-year receiver out of Michigan caught it in stride and took it to the house for his first of many big plays of the game.

"Awesome throw, awesome catch," Ryans said. "It was something we had been working. When Bobby [Slowik] called it, I was like oh here it is. Just credit to Nico and C.J. for great ball placement and putting that ball exactly where it needed to be. And Nico going up and making that catch. I had been telling Nico he had been catching a lot of deep ones but he's been stumbling and falling and not getting in the endzone, but this time stayed up and got in the endzone.

"Biggest play of the year for him."