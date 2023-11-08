CB Derek Stingley, Jr. returns to practice on Wednesday

Nov 08, 2023 at 12:15 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

231108-stingley-returns

Derek Stingley, Jr. was back at practice on Wednesday.

The second-year cornerback, who was chosen third overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, returned from a hamstring injury that's caused him to miss every game but the first two of the 2023 regular season.

Additionally, offensive tackle Charlie Heck practiced Wednesday as well. The veteran tackle missed all of training camp and the regular season due to injury.

Both players are on injured reserve, and at some point in the next 21 days the team can make a decision to add them to the 53-man roster or put them on IR for the remainder of the season.

At Baltimore and at home versus Indianapolis earlier this season, Stingley tallied a combined nine tackles and was excellent in pass coverage. Last season as a rookie, he started nine games, picked off a pass, logged a sack and finished with 43 tackles.

Heck, meanwhile, is in his fourth NFL season and has started a combined 17 games in that span.

Houston faces the Bengals on Sunday in Cincinnati.

