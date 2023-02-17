Ch-ch-changes in the AFC leadership spots | Daily Brew

The famous philosopher and poet Ferris Bueller once said "Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it."

I'm not certain, but I'm this close to believing that Bueller was talking about the NFL. The way things change in this league from year to year could make you miss it.

I thought about how much life has changed in the AFC with the five major focal points for a team: general manager, head coach, both coordinators and quarterback. I didn't even consider ownership changes because they just don't happen all that often, yet Denver was sold in the calendar year as well.

Taking it all into account, one year to the next, wow. It's kind of amazing to see the turnover in these five positions, even for the team that won the Super Bowl.

AFC East

Buffalo - 2022 v. 2023

GM - Brandon Beane - no change

Head Coach - Sean McDermott - no change

OC - Ken Dorsey - no change

DC - Leslie Frazier - no change

QB - Josh Allen - no change

New England - 2022 v. 2023

GM/Head Coach - Bill Belichick - no change

OC - Matt Patricia - Bill O'Brien

DC - None listed - No change, apparently

QB - Mac Jones - no change

Miami - 2022 v. 2023

GM - Chris Grier - no change

Head Coach - Mike McDaniel - no change

OC - Frank Smith - no change

DC - Josh Boyer - Vic Fangio

QB - Tua Tagovailoa - no change

New York Jets - 2022 v. 2023

GM - Joe Douglas - no change

Head Coach - Robert Saleh - no change

OC - Mike LaFleur - Nathaniel Hackett

DC - Jeff Ulbrich - no change

QB - Zach Wilson - THERE WILL BE A CHANGE

AFC East - Every team, minus Buffalo, made a coordinator change, but the GMs and Head coaches stayed the same. Depending on how things go this offseason all QBs should be in place, minus Zach Wilson, but with the Jets, there's no telling what'll happen at that position.

AFC North

Baltimore - 2022 v. 2023

GM - Eric DeCosta - no change

Head Coach - John Harbaugh - no change

OC - Greg Roman - Todd Monken

DC - Mike McDonald - no change

QB - Lamar Jackson - HUGE QUESTION MARK

Cincinnati - 2022 v. 2023

Owner/GM - Mike Brown - no change

Head Coach - Zac Taylor - no change

OC - Brian Callahan - no change

DC - Lou Anarumo - no change

QB - Joe Burrow - no change

Pittsburgh - 2022 v. 2023

GM - Omar Khan - no change

Head Coach - Mike Tomlin - no change

OC - Matt Canada - no change

DC - Teryl Austin - no change

QB - Mitch Trubisky - Kenny Pickett

Cleveland - 2022 v. 2023

GM - Andrew Berry - no change

Head Coach - Kevin Stefanski - no change

OC - Alex Van Pelt - no change

DC - Joe Woods - Jim Schwartz

QB - Jacoby Brissett - Deshaun Watson

AFC North - How much have things changed in the AFC North? The most stable organization was, is and will continue to be the Cincinnati Bengals. The Quintet will be together for the fourth straight season in 2023, fifth straight for GM and coaches.

AFC South

Houston - 2022 v. 2023

GM - Nick Caserio - no change

Head Coach - Lovie Smith - DeMeco Ryans

OC - Pep Hamilton - Bobby Slowik (sources say)

DC - Lovie Smith - Matt Burke (again, sources say)

QB - Davis Mills - well, put it this way, Davis is the only QB on the roster at this point, so we'll see.

Tennessee - 2022 v. 2023

GM - Jon Robinson - Ran Carthon

Head Coach - Mike Vrabel - no change

OC - Todd Downing - Tim Kelly

DC - Shane Bowen - no change

QB - Ryan Tannehill - expecting a change

Indianapolis - 2022 v. 2023

GM - Chris Ballard - no change

Head Coach - Frank Reich - Shane Steichen

OC - Marcus Brady - in process of hiring staff

DC - Gus Bradley - in process of hiring staff

QB - Matt Ryan - NOT Matt Ryan

Jacksonville - 2022 v. 2023

GM - Trent Baalke - no change

Head Coach - Doug Pederson - no change

OC - Press Taylor - no change

DC - Mike Caldwell - no change

QB - Trevor Lawrence - DADGUM IT, no change

AFC South - THIS division is flipping over nearly every position in three different cities, but in Jacksonville, the Jaguars will "Run It Back" with a talented and cohesive staff/QB. Depending on changes at QB throughout the division, the AFC South will have transformed most of all from 2022 to 2023 - 11 of 25 changes - over 40% of the Division's top Quintet will have changed in one year's time.

AFC West

Kansas City - 2022 v. 2023

GM - Brett Veach - no change

Head Coach - Andy Reid - no change

OC - Eric Bienemy - looking as if there will be a change with Bienemy going to Washington

DC - Steve Spagnuolo - no change

QB - Patrick Mahomes - no change

Los Angeles Chargers - 2022 v. 2023

GM - Tom Telesco - no change

Head Coach - Brandon Staley - no change

OC - Joe Lombardi - Kellen Moore

DC - Renaldo Hill - no change

QB - Justin Herbert - no change

Las Vegas - 2022 v. 2023

GM - Dave Ziegler - no change

Head Coach - Josh McDaniels - no change

OC - Mick Lombardi - no change

DC - Patrick Graham - no change

QB - Derek Carr - NOT Derek Carr

Denver - 2022 v. 2023

GM - George Paton - no change

Head Coach - Nathaniel Hackett - Sean Payton

OC - Justin Outten - In hiring process

DC - Ejiro Evero - In hiring process

QB - Russell Wilson - no change