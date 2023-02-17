Ch-ch-changes in the AFC leadership spots | Daily Brew

The famous philosopher and poet Ferris Bueller once said "Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it."
I'm not certain, but I'm this close to believing that Bueller was talking about the NFL. The way things change in this league from year to year could make you miss it.
I thought about how much life has changed in the AFC with the five major focal points for a team: general manager, head coach, both coordinators and quarterback. I didn't even consider ownership changes because they just don't happen all that often, yet Denver was sold in the calendar year as well.
Taking it all into account, one year to the next, wow. It's kind of amazing to see the turnover in these five positions, even for the team that won the Super Bowl.
AFC East
Buffalo - 2022 v. 2023
GM - Brandon Beane - no change
Head Coach - Sean McDermott - no change
OC - Ken Dorsey - no change
DC - Leslie Frazier - no change
QB - Josh Allen - no change
New England - 2022 v. 2023
GM/Head Coach - Bill Belichick - no change
OC - Matt Patricia - Bill O'Brien
DC - None listed - No change, apparently
QB - Mac Jones - no change
Miami - 2022 v. 2023
GM - Chris Grier - no change
Head Coach - Mike McDaniel - no change
OC - Frank Smith - no change
DC - Josh Boyer - Vic Fangio
QB - Tua Tagovailoa - no change
New York Jets - 2022 v. 2023
GM - Joe Douglas - no change
Head Coach - Robert Saleh - no change
OC - Mike LaFleur - Nathaniel Hackett
DC - Jeff Ulbrich - no change
QB - Zach Wilson - THERE WILL BE A CHANGE
AFC East - Every team, minus Buffalo, made a coordinator change, but the GMs and Head coaches stayed the same. Depending on how things go this offseason all QBs should be in place, minus Zach Wilson, but with the Jets, there's no telling what'll happen at that position.
AFC North
Baltimore - 2022 v. 2023
GM - Eric DeCosta - no change
Head Coach - John Harbaugh - no change
OC - Greg Roman - Todd Monken
DC - Mike McDonald - no change
QB - Lamar Jackson - HUGE QUESTION MARK
Cincinnati - 2022 v. 2023
Owner/GM - Mike Brown - no change
Head Coach - Zac Taylor - no change
OC - Brian Callahan - no change
DC - Lou Anarumo - no change
QB - Joe Burrow - no change
Pittsburgh - 2022 v. 2023
GM - Omar Khan - no change
Head Coach - Mike Tomlin - no change
OC - Matt Canada - no change
DC - Teryl Austin - no change
QB - Mitch Trubisky - Kenny Pickett
Cleveland - 2022 v. 2023
GM - Andrew Berry - no change
Head Coach - Kevin Stefanski - no change
OC - Alex Van Pelt - no change
DC - Joe Woods - Jim Schwartz
QB - Jacoby Brissett - Deshaun Watson
AFC North - How much have things changed in the AFC North? The most stable organization was, is and will continue to be the Cincinnati Bengals. The Quintet will be together for the fourth straight season in 2023, fifth straight for GM and coaches.
AFC South
Houston - 2022 v. 2023
GM - Nick Caserio - no change
Head Coach - Lovie Smith - DeMeco Ryans
OC - Pep Hamilton - Bobby Slowik (sources say)
DC - Lovie Smith - Matt Burke (again, sources say)
QB - Davis Mills - well, put it this way, Davis is the only QB on the roster at this point, so we'll see.
Tennessee - 2022 v. 2023
GM - Jon Robinson - Ran Carthon
Head Coach - Mike Vrabel - no change
OC - Todd Downing - Tim Kelly
DC - Shane Bowen - no change
QB - Ryan Tannehill - expecting a change
Indianapolis - 2022 v. 2023
GM - Chris Ballard - no change
Head Coach - Frank Reich - Shane Steichen
OC - Marcus Brady - in process of hiring staff
DC - Gus Bradley - in process of hiring staff
QB - Matt Ryan - NOT Matt Ryan
Jacksonville - 2022 v. 2023
GM - Trent Baalke - no change
Head Coach - Doug Pederson - no change
OC - Press Taylor - no change
DC - Mike Caldwell - no change
QB - Trevor Lawrence - DADGUM IT, no change
AFC South - THIS division is flipping over nearly every position in three different cities, but in Jacksonville, the Jaguars will "Run It Back" with a talented and cohesive staff/QB. Depending on changes at QB throughout the division, the AFC South will have transformed most of all from 2022 to 2023 - 11 of 25 changes - over 40% of the Division's top Quintet will have changed in one year's time.
AFC West
Kansas City - 2022 v. 2023
GM - Brett Veach - no change
Head Coach - Andy Reid - no change
OC - Eric Bienemy - looking as if there will be a change with Bienemy going to Washington
DC - Steve Spagnuolo - no change
QB - Patrick Mahomes - no change
Los Angeles Chargers - 2022 v. 2023
GM - Tom Telesco - no change
Head Coach - Brandon Staley - no change
OC - Joe Lombardi - Kellen Moore
DC - Renaldo Hill - no change
QB - Justin Herbert - no change
Las Vegas - 2022 v. 2023
GM - Dave Ziegler - no change
Head Coach - Josh McDaniels - no change
OC - Mick Lombardi - no change
DC - Patrick Graham - no change
QB - Derek Carr - NOT Derek Carr
Denver - 2022 v. 2023
GM - George Paton - no change
Head Coach - Nathaniel Hackett - Sean Payton
OC - Justin Outten - In hiring process
DC - Ejiro Evero - In hiring process
QB - Russell Wilson - no change
AFC West - The Chiefs ruled the division, and the NFL, but will more than likely have a new OC. Perhaps the biggest changes happened, though, with the release of Derek Carr in Las Vegas and the hiring of Sean Payton in Denver.