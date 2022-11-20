Christian Kirksey eclipses 700-tackle mark for career

Christian Kirksey cracked 700.

The veteran linebacker entered Sunday's game with the Commanders just two shy of the 700-tackle mark for his career. He dropped Washington running back Brian Robinson, Junior on the first play from scrimmage at NRG Stadium, and reached the milestone on the next series when he brought Robinson down for a loss of a yard.

Kirksey finished the day with seven tackles, a quarterback hit and the tackle for loss in the Texans' 23-10 defeat.

After the 700th tackle, the video board in stadium posted a graphic celebrating it.

"I didn't even notice it," Kirksey said. "I was so into the game that I was locked into the next play. But it's definitely a good milestone to reach."

Kirksey began his career as a third round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2014. His first tackle was a sack of Ben Roethlisberger in Week 1 of his rookie season for a five-yard loss.

In 2016 and 2017 he registered over 100 tackles per season, and in his first year with Houston in 2021, he finished with 93 total tackles.

In 2022, he has 72 tackles.

He's one of the club's six team captains for the 2022 campaign, and Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith is thankful to have Kirksey as one of the club's leaders.

"He's provided great leadership," Smith said earlier this week. "All those things you expect from a captain is exactly who he is."