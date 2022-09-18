Christian Kirksey makes INCREDIBLE interception in 3rd Quarter

Sep 18, 2022 at 05:44 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Christian Kirksey made an outstanding play on the ball and picked off a Russell Wilson pass early in the third quarter the Texans game at Denver.

Just after the halftime break, on 2nd-and-16 from their own 19, Wilson went deep over the middle for Courtland Sutton. Defensive Back Jalen Pitre rocked Sutton with a big hit, and Kirksey fought for possession of the ball. The linebacker came up with it at the Denver 45-yard line. It was an acrobatic interception, and it got the Texans defense off the field, just two plays into the second half.

"I figured they were going to try to work him with me," Kirksey said. "I just made a play on the ball. The ball fell right in my hands. I've just got to make the best of it."

The Houston offense then burned 5:09 off the clock with an 11-play drive that went 39 yards, and resulted in a Ka'imi Fairbairn 24-yard field goal.

It was Kirksey's first pick for the Texans since the 2021 season opener against Jacksonville.

He finished the game with five tackles, a half sack and a tackle for loss.

The Texans will host the Chargers on October 2nd at NRG Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon CT on CBS and SportsRadio 610.

