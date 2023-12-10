C.J. Stroud exits Jets game, being evaluated for a concussion | Texans at Jets

With 6:43 remaining in the game against the Jets, trailing 24-6, C.J. Stroud took a hard hit. After evaluation, Stroud was taken to the locker room and did not return to the game.
Stroud, who finished 10 for 23 for 91 yards and was sacked four times, was evaluated for a concussion.
Davis Mills entered the game in Stroud's place in the fourth quarter.
After the game, Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said that Stroud is in concussion protocol and said "we'll see how it goes" throughout the week.
"[C.J. is] very instrumental to this team and the offense being able to have an explosive passing game," Texans WR Robert Woods said about Stroud. "It's tough when we lose [Stroud]. Hope it's not too serious. But Davis [Mills] is a great quarterback, able to make good throws and we've got to all combine and collectively do this."