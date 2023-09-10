"Clean" play a focus for Texans heading into Week 2 vs Colts

Sep 10, 2023 at 05:39 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

"Clean" was the word of the day after the Texans lost their season opener at Baltimore, 25-9.

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said it.

So did rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. Receiver Nico Collins echoed it, as did defensive end Jonathan Greenard.

"Just overall, you want to play clean," Ryans said. "The penalties, they stall drives. We just have to play cleaner football."

📸 Gameday Gallery: Texans at Ravens | Week 1

View the best photos from the Week 1 matchup between the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens to open the 2023 season.

The Texans were flagged nine times for 88 yards as a team. The Texans fumbled the ball away once, and failed to convert three of their four 4th-down tries.

"We've just got to be cleaner as an offense," Collins said. "The defense did their thing and we've got to be cleaner, smoother. But it's a long season."

Greenard, who finished with a sack, two tackles for loss and five total tackles, explained that the Texans' struggles were self-inflicted.

"We shot ourselves in the foot a couple of times on both ends," Greenard said. "That's a part of the game. We just [need to]clean those things up."

Ryans and the Texans will remain positive with an 0-1 Indianapolis team coming to town for a Week 2 matchup at NRG Stadium.

"There's no point to hang our head or be sad about it," Ryans said. "You've got to make plays to win in this league and it's tough to make plays. What are learning from this outing we had today? It's not good enough. And everybody knows that. So how do we do something about it to make the change?"

Ryans and company will look to make those changes in a noon kickoff with the Colts this Sunday in Houston.

