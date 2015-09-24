College connections everywhere as Texans host Bucs

Two other defenders share an alma mater, as Houston rookie linebacker Benardrick McKinney and Buccaneers corner Johnthan Banks roamed the field for Mississippi State for a few seasons. After stellar careers in Starkville, the pair became high picks in the NFL Draft (Banks- 1st, McKinney- 2nd). Here's photos from their time under head coach Dan Mullen.

Defensive bonds are at the heart of our final photo collage as well. Back in 2008-09, the UCLA Bruins has two standout players in their secondary. This Sunday at NRG Stadium, those two will meet again. Texans safety Rahim Moore played with Tampa's Alterraun Verner back in their collegiate games, and now are among two of the better pass defenders in the league. You can see the pair rocking their Bruin blue below.