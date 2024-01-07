Collins joins exclusive company with 1,200-plus receiving yards | Week 18

Nico Collins finds himself in an exclusive group in Texans receiving history – putting his name in the same breath as Andre Johnson and DeAndre Hopkins.
With seconds remaining in the first quarter against the Colts on the road in Week 18, C.J. Stroud found Collins across the middle for a seven-yard gain to close out the frame. It marked Collins' fourth grab of the game and pushed him over 100 yards receiving in the game and north of the 1,200-yard receiving yards for the season. He needed 98 to cross 1,200 yards entering the night.
Collins opened the game against the Colts with a 75-yard touchdown reception. Each of Stroud's first four completions all went to Collins.
Only Johnson and Hopkins have accomplished this impressive feat while wearing the bull head, making Collins the third player ever to do it in Texans franchise history.
Collins is in the midst of his third season in the NFL. This is truly a breakout season for the former Michigan Wolverine as in his first two years in the league he didn't surpass the 500-yard receiving mark in a season (446 yards in 2021, 481 yards in 2022).
Collins has more than doubled his single-season receptions, yard and touchdown marks in 2023.