Collins joins exclusive company with 1,200-plus receiving yards | Week 18

Nico Collins finds himself in an exclusive group in Texans receiving history – putting his name in the same breath as Andre Johnson and DeAndre Hopkins.

With seconds remaining in the first quarter against the Colts on the road in Week 18, C.J. Stroud found Collins across the middle for a seven-yard gain to close out the frame. It marked Collins' fourth grab of the game and pushed him over 100 yards receiving in the game and north of the 1,200-yard receiving yards for the season. He needed 98 to cross 1,200 yards entering the night.