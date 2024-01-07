Collins joins exclusive company with 1,200-plus receiving yards | Week 18

Jan 06, 2024 at 08:06 PM
Josh Koch
receiving-yard

Nico Collins finds himself in an exclusive group in Texans receiving history – putting his name in the same breath as Andre Johnson and DeAndre Hopkins.

With seconds remaining in the first quarter against the Colts on the road in Week 18, C.J. Stroud found Collins across the middle for a seven-yard gain to close out the frame. It marked Collins' fourth grab of the game and pushed him over 100 yards receiving in the game and north of the 1,200-yard receiving yards for the season. He needed 98 to cross 1,200 yards entering the night.

Collins opened the game against the Colts with a 75-yard touchdown reception. Each of Stroud's first four completions all went to Collins.

Only Johnson and Hopkins have accomplished this impressive feat while wearing the bull head, making Collins the third player ever to do it in Texans franchise history.

Collins is in the midst of his third season in the NFL. This is truly a breakout season for the former Michigan Wolverine as in his first two years in the league he didn't surpass the 500-yard receiving mark in a season (446 yards in 2021, 481 yards in 2022).

Collins has more than doubled his single-season receptions, yard and touchdown marks in 2023.

Related Content

news

Game Recap: Texans punch ticket to playoffs with 23-19 victory over Colts

Houston makes playoffs for first time since 2019
news

Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans earn a playoff spot with victory against Colts

Missed the action? Rewind the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts game here with the top highlights.
news

Motoring In: Singletary caps Texans scoring drive to regain lead | Week 18 

Houston regains lead with rushing touchdown
news

Stroud for 4K: Texans rookie QB surpasses 4,000-yard passing mark | Week 18

C.J. Stroud joins elite company as he surpasses 4,000 yards passing in rookie season
news

Texans extend lead with Beck Touchdown | Week 18 

Houston cashes in with Stroud to Beck connection
news

Sack Machine: Texans defense sets new single-season sacks franchise record | Week 18 

With Christian Harris sack, Houston breaks franchise mark
news

Welcome to prime time: Stroud hits Collins for 75-yard touchdown | Week 18  

On first play on offense, Texans hit big pass for score
news

Inactives: Jonathan Greenard, Robert Woods out at Indianapolis | Week 18

The Texans released their inactives, and 2023 sacks leader Jonathan Greenard won't play on Saturday night at Indianapolis.
news

Know Your Foe: Indianapolis Colts | Week 18

It's COLTS WEEK…again! And, this one means even more than ever, literally.
news

By the Numbers: Texans travel to Indianapolis for regular season finale against the Colts

It's finally here…well, almost. Sort of depends on when you're reading this article, but just know that the Texans' upcoming matchup with the Colts has more on the line than any other regular season matchup between these two teams.
news

Harris Hits: Tennessee Titans | Week 17

For the first time since 2015, the Texans completed a sweep of the Tennessee Titans. 
Advertising