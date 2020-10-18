Complementary football sequence pulls Texans to within 4 

Watson and company quickly went to work. He found Darren Fells for an 11-yard completion. David Johnson picked up four more with a run to the right side. Watson went back to Fells on a pitch-and-catch, and the rangy tight end rumbled for a 35-yard completion. At the 29-yard line, Watson went to Kenny Stills in the end zone. Stills was pushed by a Titans defender, and the pass interference call gave the Texans a 1st-and-Goal at the 1-yard line.