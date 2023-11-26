Continuing to Build Trust: Collins-Stroud Connection Strong

There has to be a certain level of trust between a quarterback and a receiver. There has to be timing. There has to be chemistry.

These are all intangibles to creating that dynamic duo for an offensive unit.

For Texans third-year receiver Nico Collins, he and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud quickly showed their connection was a strong one early in the season when the two connected for 146 yards and a score on seven catches in Week 2 against Indianapolis.

In Week 12 against Jacksonville, it was once again Collins leading the way with seven grabs for 104 yards and a score.