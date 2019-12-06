Daily Brew: Nuggets to know heading into Week 14

Deshaun Watson was a star at Gainesville (GA) High School before heading off to Clemson. Broncos linebacker Alexander Johnson was also a star at Gainesville (GA) High School before heading off to the University of Tennessee. The two stars were teammates for a couple of years in high school before Johnson graduated and headed to college. The two former high school teammates will take the field as opponents for the first time ever.

The leading interceptors in Texans history will both be on the field on Sunday, yet one will be wearing a Broncos uniform. Johnathan Joseph and current Broncos safety Kareem Jackson both have 16 interceptions as members of the Texans.

The Broncos and the Texans have always had a history with players, coaches and the sort over the years. Current Broncos head coach Vic Fangio was the Texans first defensive coordinator in its history.

Kenny Stills' touchdown catch against the Patriots was the first for a receiver not named DeAndre Hopkins or Will Fuller at NRG Stadium since Week 13 of 2018 when Demaryius Thomas had a pair of touchdowns on Monday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans.

The Broncos have a 4-8 record, but lost three games this year by two points and each game was distinctly in their grasp to win. This team should really be 7-5 heading into this matchup.

Denver receiver Courtland Sutton is third in the NFL, amongst receivers with 40+ catches, with a 16.8 yards per catch average. He's a true deep threat with 54 catches for 906 yards and six touchdowns. The next closest receiver, statistically speaking, is DaeSean Hamilton with 13 catches.

As such, the Broncos have four players with 25+ catches. For comparison purposes, the Texans have six players with 25+ catches, led by DeAndre Hopkins' 86 receptions.

DeAndre Hopkins is one of just three receivers to throw a touchdown pass in the NFL in 2019. Buffalo's John Brown and New England's Julian Edelman both threw touchdown passes earlier this season and Hopkins added his name to the list after last Sunday's win.

This meeting with the Broncos will be just the third time the Broncos have faced the Texans at NRG Stadium. In 2007, the Texans won on Battle Red night 31-13 behind the performance of quarterback Sage Rosenfels. In 2013, the Broncos returned the favor with a 37-13 win behind the performance of all-time Texans villain Peyton Manning. RUBBER MATCH ON SUNDAY!!