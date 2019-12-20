Daily Brew: Nuggets to know in Week 16

Dec 20, 2019 at 04:25 PM
JH
John Harris

Texans Analyst

The Texans haven't been to Tampa since 2011, but will do so this weekend to take on the Buccaneers on Saturday. Here are some nuggets to digest for this weekend's game.

Deshaun Watson was voted to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday and for good reason. With his second consecutive 25+ passing touchdowns and 5+ rushing touchdowns season, he's the only player to achieve that feat in consecutive seasons in the history of the NFL. Only quarterback... ever. In fact, the only player in the history of the game to have multiple 25+/5+ touchdown seasons in his career was Hall of Famer Steve Young.

This will be the first time that Watson will return to the site of his last game at Clemson University. All he did that night was lead Clemson to its first national championship since 1981.

Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston has thrown 30 touchdowns, which is second in the league, but he's also thrown 24 interceptions, which leads the league.

Had the Buccaneers receiver corps not been wrought with injury, this game would've featured three of the eight Pro Bowl receivers in the NFL. DeAndre Hopkins, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin were all named to the Pro Bowl this week. All these three have done is combine to catch 252 passes for 3,632 yards and 24 touchdowns (on average 84 receptions, 1,210 yards and eight touchdowns). Wow! However, Evans and Godwin will miss this week's matchup with the Texans due to hamstring injuries.

Texans defensive lineman Angelo Blackson was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week following his key field goal block against the Titans last week. Blackson's appointment was the fifth time that a Texans was named AFC Player of the Week this season, a franchise high for a season. Whitney Mercilus was named Defensive Player of the Week following his Week 2 performance and Watson was named Offensive Player of the Week three times this year.

The Texans streak of 18 years stays alive with this trip to Tampa. The Texans have played at least one regular season game in the state of Florida every single season in their history. With a trip to London replacing a trip to Jacksonville this season, the Texans needed this Week 16 trip to Tampa to keep the streak alive.

If the Texans do get a clinching win on Saturday, they'll have been on the field for every AFC South division-clinching game since 2015. In 2017, the Texans did not win the division, but were the opponent when the Jaguars clinched the AFC South.

The Texans had three players named to the Pro Bowl this week, all three were offensive players. This is the first time since 2011 that the Texans did not have a defensive player named to the Pro Bowl. Furthermore, it's the first year since 2011 that neither J.J. Watt nor Jadeveon Clowney made the Pro Bowl for the Texans (Watt in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2018, Clowney in 2016, 2017 and 2018).

That'll do it as we need to get to Tampa! Enjoy the game and see ya next week for the regular season finale.

Related Content

news

Texans look for a win in Chi-Town | Daily Brew

Marc Vandermeer shares his thoughts ahead of the Texans, Bears matchup in Chicago.

news

Rasheem Green impresses in Texans debut | Daily Brew

Despite the loss Sunday in Denver, DL Rasheem Green played well for the Houston defense with 1.5 sacks and 5 tackles.

news

Key numbers ahead of Week 2 | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris share key numbers behind the Texans' first two weeks of the Regular Season.

news

Offensive adjustments coming in Week 2 | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans' point of emphasis is clear after Sunday's 20-20 tie to the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Doubling down in Denver | Daily Brew

Marc Vandermeer looks ahead to this week's matchup against the Denver Broncos.

news

Heavy workload for rookies in NFL debut | Daily Brew

Head Coach Lovie Smith says rookie DBs Jalen Pitre, Derek Stingley Jr. played "a little more than the initial plan was for them."

news

Lovie Smith wants more carries for RB Dameon Pierce | Daily Brew

Smith says he wants to see improvement in Pierce's skillset and increase his opportunities to handle the ball.

news

By the numbers: Indianapolis Colts edition | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris share key numbers behind the Texans' Week 1 opponent.

news

Brandin Cooks remembers his NFL debut | Daily Brew

Cooks caught seven passes from QB Drew Brees for 77 yards and a touchdown for his first game in the League.

news

Knocking off the nemesis | Daily Brew

Marc Vandermeer shares his thoughts on the history behind this week's matchup.

news

O.J. Howard, Tyler Johnson learning offense for Week 1 | Daily Brew

Both players practiced with the team Monday at the Houston Methodist Training Center and attended meetings, quickly getting up to speed with the new playbook.

news

Texans rookies are ready for action | Daily Brew

Kickoff week is upon us, and the Texans rookies are excited to start the regular season.

Advertising