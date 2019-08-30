Daily Brew: The last time when…

The regular season opener is the next game on the schedule. Those are words I've been itching to say for the past three weeks. For as much as I love the team construction process through training camp, I am so ready for the regular season to kick off on Monday night. We are just 10 days away from a 6 p.m. kickoff against the New Orleans Saints and the beginning of the regular season. So, I thought about the last time the Texans played each opponent in the regular season.
The last time the Texans played the Saints in 2015, they held Drew Brees and the offense without a touchdown. That was the first time that EVER happened in the first decade of the Brees-Payton era.
The last time the Texans played the Jaguars, they clinched the AFC South in Week 17 of 2018.
The last time the Texans played the Chargers in California, Brian Cushing scored the game-winning touchdown on a pick-six in the fourth quarter in the nightcap of the Monday Night Football doubleheader to open the 2013 season.
The last time the Texans played the Panthers, J.J. Watt had five tackles, one sack, one TFL, two quarterback hurries and two passes defensed. He stuffed the stat sheet.
The last time the Texans played the Falcons at NRG Stadium, Texans quarterback/now offensive assistant coach T.J. Yates started for the first time in his career and led the Texans to a scintillating 17-10 victory in Week 13 of 2011.
The last time the Texans played the Chiefs, quarterback Deshaun Watson threw five touchdowns on Sunday Night Football in 2017.
The last time the Texans played the Colts in Lucas Oil Stadium, Ka'imi Fairbairn knocked home a last second field goal in overtime to give the Texans their first win of the 2018 season.
The last time the Texans played the Raiders in NRG Stadium, Houston won just its third playoff game in franchise history in 2016.
The last time the Texans played the Jaguars in London... okay, so that one's new.
The last time the Texans played the Ravens, DeAndre Hopkins caught seven passes for 125 yards after having his jersey nearly ripped in two during a Monday night contest in 2017.
The last time the Texans played the Colts at NRG Stadium, Keke Coutee had 11 receptions and a touchdown. His 11 receptions matched his career high from earlier in the year when he had 11 in his very first game... against the Colts.
The last time the Texans played the Patriots, D.J. Reader racked up two sacks against Tom Brady in 2018.
The last time the Texans played the Broncos, the Texans squeezed out a 19-17 win in Denver to give them six wins in a row. That would be the first time since the 1970 merger that a team lost three to start the year and then won six in a row.
The last time the Texans played the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Will Fuller V had one of his best career games - eight catches for 113 yards and one touchdown - in just his first game of the 2018 season.
The last time the Texans played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, the Texans produced two touchdown plays of 78 yards or more in a 37-9 trouncing in 2011.
The last time the Texans played the Titans in NRG Stadium, well, as Marc Vandermeer so eloquently put it… "That one's for you, Bob."
Have a great weekend everyone! See ya next week.