Daily Brew: The last time when…

The regular season opener is the next game on the schedule. Those are words I've been itching to say for the past three weeks. For as much as I love the team construction process through training camp, I am so ready for the regular season to kick off on Monday night. We are just 10 days away from a 6 p.m. kickoff against the New Orleans Saints and the beginning of the regular season. So, I thought about the last time the Texans played each opponent in the regular season.

The last time the Texans played the Saints in 2015, they held Drew Brees and the offense without a touchdown. That was the first time that EVER happened in the first decade of the Brees-Payton era.

The last time the Texans played the Jaguars, they clinched the AFC South in Week 17 of 2018.

The last time the Texans played the Chargers in California, Brian Cushing scored the game-winning touchdown on a pick-six in the fourth quarter in the nightcap of the Monday Night Football doubleheader to open the 2013 season.

The last time the Texans played the Panthers, J.J. Watt had five tackles, one sack, one TFL, two quarterback hurries and two passes defensed. He stuffed the stat sheet.

The last time the Texans played the Falcons at NRG Stadium, Texans quarterback/now offensive assistant coach T.J. Yates started for the first time in his career and led the Texans to a scintillating 17-10 victory in Week 13 of 2011.

The last time the Texans played the Chiefs, quarterback Deshaun Watson threw five touchdowns on Sunday Night Football in 2017.

The last time the Texans played the Colts in Lucas Oil Stadium, Ka'imi Fairbairn knocked home a last second field goal in overtime to give the Texans their first win of the 2018 season.

The last time the Texans played the Raiders in NRG Stadium, Houston won just its third playoff game in franchise history in 2016.

The last time the Texans played the Jaguars in London... okay, so that one's new.