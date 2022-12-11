Dameon Pierce 1st-quarter TD ties game at 7-all with Dallas Cowboys

Dec 11, 2022 at 12:45 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Dameon Pierce was an early equalizer on Sunday in Arlington.

The rookie running back's 1-yard touchdown run, and Ka'imi Fairbairn's extra point tied the game at 7-7 against the Cowboys.

The Texans offense went 3-and-Out after Dallas' offense took an early 7-0 advantage. But Cam Johnston's 47-yard punt was muffed by KaVontae Turpin. The Texans' Blake Cashman was there for the recovery, and the Houston offense took over on the 24-yard line.

Quarterback Jeff Driskel ran for a gain of three yards, then completed a pass to Chris Moore for five yards. Pierce gained eight on a run up the middle, then three more and four more on successive carries.

On 3rd-and-Goal from inside the one, Pierce scooted in over the right tackle, and Houston was on the scoreboard. At that point in the game, he had six carries for 18 yards.

It was the fourth touchdown of 2022 for Pierce.

