Dameon Pierce aiming for more in 2023 | Daily Brew

Dameon Pierce has high expectations.

A rookie in 2022, the Texans running back was a bright spot on a squad that dropped 13 games. Pierce rumbled for 939 yards in just 13 contests, and an ankle injury ended his season in early December.

After a Wednesday community event at the Houston Texans Teen Club, Pierce reflected a bit on last season, and described how he's spending his first offseason as a professional.

"I'm always trying to work," Pierce said. "I'm just trying to take it in and be the best I can be because I know the better I am, the better everybody around me is going to be. And vice versa. Just try to have that good infectious energy in the locker room and around the building."

Pierce's enthusiasm has been noticed by new head coach DeMeco Ryans.

"I love his energy," Ryans said. "I love his personality, and I love his aggressive nature and how he runs the ball. When I talk about swarming, and I talk about an aggressive, attacking mindset, that's Dameon Pierce."

The young ball-carrier appreciated Ryans' sentiments.

"It's good to hear a head coach that wants to play intense, that wants to play fast and physical, but also under control at the same time," Pierce said. "I'm pretty sure he's going to bring guys around this program that can do just that."

Pierce's goal for next season is a very simple one.

"I just want to be a difference on the field when you see me play," Pierce said. "In terms of my development, my maturity on the field, and I just want to be a better ball player than I was last year. I just want to keep improving and keep climbing."