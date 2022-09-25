Dameon Pierce breaks loose on scoring drive

Dameon Pierce put his stamp on the Texans' second quarter scoring drive.
The rookie running back rumbled into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown and the Ka'imi Fairbairn extra point gave Houston a 14-10 lead with 7:32 left in the half.
But before that scoring run, Desmond King took a Bears' punt 30 yards to the Chicago 41-yard line. Then, Pierce started the drive with the longest gain of his young career. He broke loose for a pickup of 24 yards and Houston's offense was back in the red zone for the third time in the half.
From there, Pierce had a nifty spin move and picked up nine more. He followed that with a 7-yarder to bring Houston down to the goal line.
Pierce, at that point, had carried 12 times for 66 yards.