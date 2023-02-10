Dameon Pierce finally gets his scepter | Daily Brew

Feb 10, 2023 at 01:57 PM
JH
John Harris

Texans Analyst

Dameon finally got his scepter.

Okay, so let me explain. Kyle Brandt, a fellow Ivy Leaguer, created a segment for "Good Morning Football" over the past few years called Angry Runs. It quickly became my favorite segment on that, or any other, show, honestly. I loved Brandt's free flowing description of a true angry run featuring broken tackles and hard running, with the energy that he brought to the run's highlight. Once he's presented all of the runs, the crew of GMFB determines the winner and the trophy is delivered - this wonderfully, medieval scepter. That scepter perfectly personifies the Angry Runs and runners in the NFL on a weekly basis. I'm envious of Brandt's genius putting that segment together every week. Regardless, I just always wanted a Texan to win that scepter.

Well, in Week 5, this happened.

I saw The Run happen in person and I was still dumbfounded that rookie RB Dameon Pierce did, well, THAT. He had a run at the University of Florida, where his helmet got ripped off on a run against rival Florida State. With his helmet OFF, he DOVE into the end zone between three Seminole defenders for a touchdown. When I saw that on film last year, immediately, Pierce became one of my favorite runners.

After we drafted him, I hoped that at some point, he'd produce a run of that caliber for the Texans and, perhaps, be mentioned in the Angry Runs segment.

He did.

The Run in Jacksonville broke the tackle counter and it broke the back of the Jaguars too. Two plays after The Run, he plowed into the end zone from one yard out for the game-winning score. As soon as we got on the bus for the way home, I tweeted to Kyle Brandt something akin to "Found your Angry Run of the Week, bro."

The following week, I'm waiting with baited breath to see Dameon win the scepter. I watched the whole segment and waited for those words…he didn't win.

The three in-studio hosts picked Jets DT Quinnen Williams pie-facing Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill as the scepter winner that week. My level of disgust was at an all-time high but I hoped Dameon would get redemption and Brandt was confident that Pierce would get another shot. Unfortunately, an injury ended Pierce's season before he could win that coveted scepter over the last half of the season.

But, Brandt decided to have an Angriest Run of the Year and there was still a chance because Dameon's run against Jacksonville was one of the three finalists. On Thursday night at NFL Honors, when DeMeco Ryans won AP Assistant Coach of the Year, Pierce won the Angriest Run of the Year scepter.

Ultimately, it was THAT scepter that mattered most and Dameon finally got his scepter.

Related Content

news

Gary Kubiak's biggest piece of advice to DeMeco Ryans | Daily Brew

Gary Kubiak told SportsRadio 610 that he reached out to DeMeco Ryans to give him some words of advice as a first-time head coach.

news

Inside the interview: DeMeco Ryans impressed | Daily Brew

Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans was very impressive in his first interview with Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair and General Manager Nick Caserio.

news

Optimism about DeMeco Ryans extends far beyond Houston | Daily Brew

Texans Analyst John Harris explains how the optimism about the Houston Texans hiring of Head Coach DeMeco Ryans isn't just limited to H-Town.

news

DeMeco Ryans gives inside look at his mic'd up moment | Daily Brew

DeMeco Ryans watched his mic'd up moment and gave insight on his leadership and relationship with teammates like Brian Cushing and Andre Johnson.

news

These eight Texans went to the Senior Bowl, got drafted by Houston | Daily Brew

There are eight members on the Texans roster right now who took part in the Senior Bowl and were then drafted by Houston.

news

5 Things to Watch at Senior Bowl | Daily Brew

Radio Sideline Reporter/Texans Analyst John Harris shared the five things and players he's most looking forward to seeing next week in Mobile at the Senior Bowl.

news

Texans head coaching job ranked most appealing by The Athletic | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans emerged as the most appealing head coach opening by The Athletic this week.

news

Texans to travel east and far less in 2023 Season | Daily Brew

The Texans will log nearly 1,000 less air miles this season compared to 2022, and they won't travel west of Houston.

news

An evolving Senior Bowl in 2023 | Daily Brew

John Harris outlines a few changes to the 2023 Senior Bowl that will give opportunities to more coaches in the pipeline.

news

Kenyon Green: "I can't wait for this offseason" | Daily Brew

Houston Texans OL Kenyon Green faced some of the NFL's toughest interior defensive linemen in his rookie campaign and is eager to take that next step this offseason.

news

Important NFL dates to remember in the winter/spring of 2023

Here are some key dates to know about the NFL calendar for this winter and spring.

Advertising