Dameon Pierce gives Texans late lead with touchdown run

Oct 09, 2022 at 03:04 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Dameon Pierce turned in a fourth-quarter performance to remember on Sunday in Jacksonville.

The rookie running back hammered the ball in for a 1-yard touchdown run with 3:11 left in the game. His score, and Ka'imi Fairbairn's extra point gave the Texans a 13-6 lead late in the game.

Pierce was magnificent on the drive, which went 74 yards on 12 plays, and took 6:48 off the game clock. He carried six times for 27 yards on the possession, with his most impressive being a 20-yard gain on a play that started with Houston facing a 2nd-and-5 at the Jacksonville 22-yard line. He ran into the pile, emerged, and ran over a few more Jaguar defenders en route to a rumble that took him and the Texans to the Jaguas' 2-yard line. He followed that with another gain of a yard, before blasting in for the go-ahead score.

After the touchdown run, Pierce had carried 23 times for 98 yards.

