Dameon Pierce gives Texans late lead with touchdown run

Pierce was magnificent on the drive, which went 74 yards on 12 plays, and took 6:48 off the game clock. He carried six times for 27 yards on the possession, with his most impressive being a 20-yard gain on a play that started with Houston facing a 2nd-and-5 at the Jacksonville 22-yard line. He ran into the pile, emerged, and ran over a few more Jaguar defenders en route to a rumble that took him and the Texans to the Jaguas' 2-yard line. He followed that with another gain of a yard, before blasting in for the go-ahead score.