David Culley bringing energy as head coach | Daily Brew

"Before I came here, I used to make suggestions, Culley said. "Now I've got to make decisions. That's the biggest thing that has happened."

In the past, Culley always accepted whether or not his suggestions were taken. Now, as the decision-maker and head coach, he still finds a way to incorporate his upbeat personality into his coaching style. With energy and a sense of humor, Culley is connecting with players while he teaches.

"He's always involved," linebacker Christian Kirksey said. "You can see him on the defensive side of the ball, talking, bringing us up. Then we come up as a team, he's just mixing and talking with both sides. That's a good sign when you look at a head coach because he's the leader. He has a sense of humor to where half the time he's making everybody laugh, joking around, and then when it's time to get to work and it's time to be serious, he can do that, too. I think Coach Culley is doing a great job right now. You can just tell that we're going to be rocking throughout the season and he's going to be the head man in charge. I think he's going to do very well."

"You're talking about a guy that's got a lot of energy," wide receiver Brandin Cooks said. "He has his one-liners that I laugh at, but he's got great personality. A guy that's going to come and bring it every day and be energized and expect a lot out of us. That's all you can ask for from coach. It's been fun so far seeing him put his spin on everything in the building."