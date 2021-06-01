David Culley bringing energy as head coach | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are finally on the field together for Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and David Culley couldn't be more pleased. In his first year as the Texans head coach, Culley says his new role is everything he envisioned it to be and more.
"It's been nonstop since I've taken the job here, which I knew it was going to be that way," Culley said. "But the beauty of it right now is that we're actually now getting to be with our players, getting to be on the field. Our coaches are able to start coaching and developing with these guys our culture. Listen, that's what we do and at this point right now, I couldn't be more happy with where we're at with this staff and where we are as a football team with these last two weeks that we've had of being on the field with these players."
The Texans are currently in their second week of OTAs at the Houston Methodist Training Center. Throughout the offseason program, Culley held team meetings for players via Zoom. He met with his new coaching staff as they made roster changes through free agency and the draft. For Culley, the biggest change in being an NFL assistant coach, a role Culley had been in for 28 years, to the head coach was in the decision making.
"Before I came here, I used to make suggestions, Culley said. "Now I've got to make decisions. That's the biggest thing that has happened."
In the past, Culley always accepted whether or not his suggestions were taken. Now, as the decision-maker and head coach, he still finds a way to incorporate his upbeat personality into his coaching style. With energy and a sense of humor, Culley is connecting with players while he teaches.
"He's always involved," linebacker Christian Kirksey said. "You can see him on the defensive side of the ball, talking, bringing us up. Then we come up as a team, he's just mixing and talking with both sides. That's a good sign when you look at a head coach because he's the leader. He has a sense of humor to where half the time he's making everybody laugh, joking around, and then when it's time to get to work and it's time to be serious, he can do that, too. I think Coach Culley is doing a great job right now. You can just tell that we're going to be rocking throughout the season and he's going to be the head man in charge. I think he's going to do very well."
"You're talking about a guy that's got a lot of energy," wide receiver Brandin Cooks said. "He has his one-liners that I laugh at, but he's got great personality. A guy that's going to come and bring it every day and be energized and expect a lot out of us. That's all you can ask for from coach. It's been fun so far seeing him put his spin on everything in the building."
The Texans are currently in Phase 3 of the NFL's offseason program which ends June 18. Traditional OTAs take place during the third phase and typically last ten days.