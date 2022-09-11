Davis Mills finds TE O.J. Howard for 2 TDs vs. Colts

Tight end O.J. Howard began the week meeting his new teammates and ended it by scoring a pair of touchdowns in his Houston Texans debut. In the Texans season opener against Indianapolis Colts, Howard caught two passes for 38 yards and two scores Sunday.

"Coach (Lovie Smith) did a great job of brining me in and allowing me to get those looks at practice early in the week so we knew they had tendencies to do that coverage and that's what they brought out today," Howard said after the game.

Signed by the Texans on Sept. 2, Howard's first reception resulted in caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from QB Davis Mills to give Houston a 10-3 lead with 2:37 left in the second quarter. The duo connected again when Mills found Howard in the endzone for a 22-yard score in the third quarter, extending Houston's lead 20-3 with 7:16 left in the third quarter.

"Same concept, different formation that I scored on before," Howard said. "They just had a tendency to do that but when we brought it out there again 13 personnel, they gave us the same look and we just did the same thing, so it worked out."

A 2017 first-round draft pick for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Howard started 46-of-59 career games, catching 119 passes for 1,737 yards (14.6 avg.) and 15 touchdowns in his five seasons with the team.