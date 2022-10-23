Davis Mills hits Phillp Dorsett for 3rd quarter TD

Davis Mills threw a strike to Phillip Dorsett for a 25-yard touchdown in the third quarter at Las Vegas.

Mills and the Texans were facing a 3rd-and-7 at the Raiders' 25-yard line. He zipped it to Dorsett inside the five-yard line, and the veteran receiver bobbled it, gained control, and got into the end zone for the score. The Ka'imi Fairbairn extra point gave Houston a 20-17 advantage with 3:14 remaining in the quarter.

On the drive, Mills and company went 74 yards on just six plays, and burned 2:34 off the game clock. The possession began with a nine-yard completion to Nico Collins, and then a 24-yard pitch-and-catch from Mills-to-Brandin Cooks. Dameon Pierce ran for 13 yards on the next play, and then three more on the following snap. An incompletion on second down followed, and Mills found Dorsett for the receiver's first touchdown of 2022. It was Dorsett's first touchdown catch since November of 2019.

"It was Cover-2, so I just tried to split the difference between the safety and the corner,," Dorsett said. "Davis threw a great ball and I just tried my best to secure it."

It was the second scoring strike of the afternoon for Mills, who linked up with Chris Moore earlier in the game. Mills, broke down what happened on the play.

"We got up on the ball pretty quick, with a little tempo," Mills said. "Got them in a Cover-2 look and short-motioned down to Cookie (WR Brandin Cooks). I'm reading that low-high. So the corner stayed down on Brandin, and I was able to hold the safety in the middle of the field and buy a little time to let Phil win on his route, and he made a really good catch."

Mills finished the day with 302 passing yards, and completed 28-of-41 pass attempts. He threw two touchdowns, and was intercepted once. His quarterback rating was 95.8. Dorsett, meanwhile, caught two passes for 45 yards and the score.