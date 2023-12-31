Defensive Blast: Rankins scores first scoop-and-score of career | Week 17

Jerry Hughes broke loose off the left end, stripped the ball out of Titans quarterback Will Levis's hands as he knocked him back onto the ground. With the ball loose on the ground, Sheldon Rankins scooped up the ball and returned it 13 yards for the Texans touchdown. It expanded the Houston lead to 17-0 with 10:02 left in the first half, a 14-point swing in a matter of eight seconds of gameplay.