DeMeco Ryans' message to team on first day of offseason program | Daily Brew

Apr 11, 2023 at 12:53 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

The Houston Texans offseason program officially kicked off Tuesday at NRG Stadium under new Head Coach DeMeco Ryans. Encouraged by the "great participation" of players to start the nine-week voluntary program, Ryans addressed the team and stressed improvement.

"For me, the message to our guys was really, 'How are we showing up?'" Ryans said Tuesday. "Showing up on purpose, being detail-oriented in how we work and continuing to have a growth mindset in everything we do. Our guys understand that we want to be the best. We have to continue to strive to be better each day in everything that we do so we're excited as coaches."

Phase One, currently underway, will last for two weeks with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only. On-field workouts begin in Phase Two and may include individual or group instruction and drills conducted at a walk-through pace.

"We're excited to have the opportunity to meet with our guys for the first time, have the opportunity in a couple of weeks to actually go on the field with our guys and work with them so it's an exciting time," Ryans said. "We feel the energy and excitement from around the city, from our players, our entire building. We're fired up, we're excited to get going."

Phase Three will consist of a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or OTAs. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted in the final four weeks of the offseason. The Texans offseason program will conclude with a mandatory minicamp on June 14.

Related Content

news

Texans play slew of teams picking high in Draft | Daily Brew

Houston owns the second and 12th overall picks in this year's NFL Draft, and they'll face 11 opponents who are picking--or would've picked--in the top 13 of the Draft.

news

Intriguing Texans Mock Draft | Daily Brew

Team Analyst/Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris did a mock draft for the Texans, and came up with some interesting results.

news

LB Garret Wallow prepping for 2023 differently | Daily Brew

LB Garret Wallow is getting set for the regular season a bit differently than the last two years, and he's excited about Head Coach DeMeco Ryans.

news

DeMeco Ryans still leans on former HC Gary Kubiak for advice | Daily Brew

DeMeco Ryans discusses how Gary Kubiak has guided him in his transition as the Houston Texans head coach.

news

How accurate were draft reports of current Texans? | Daily Brew

John Harris revisits his NFL Draft reports of current Houston Texans Laremy Tunsil, Dameon Pierce, Jalen Pitre and Tytus Howard.

news

NFL changes rules; 1 was proposed by Texans | Daily Brew

The NFL Annual Meeting is wrapping up, and the league changed several rules. One of those rule changes was proposed by the Houston Texans.

news

Texans to begin voluntary offseason program April 11 | Daily Brew

Check out the key dates in the Houston Texans 2023 offseason workout program.

news

Massive amount of movement | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans have added a lot of new faces to the mix over the last few months.

news

Laremy Tunsil thinks Texans "on a rise" | Daily Brew

Offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil recently signed a contract extension with the Houston Texans, and he spoke Wednesday about his optimism for the future of the team.

news

2023 Opponents...and their biggest moves | Daily Brew

Team Analyst/Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris checked out the 2023 Opponents and examined what their biggest storylines have been this offseason.

news

Dameon Pierce aiming for more in 2023 | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Running Back Dameon Pierce has high expectations for his second NFL season.

Advertising