DeMeco Ryans' message to team on first day of offseason program | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans offseason program officially kicked off Tuesday at NRG Stadium under new Head Coach DeMeco Ryans. Encouraged by the "great participation" of players to start the nine-week voluntary program, Ryans addressed the team and stressed improvement.

"For me, the message to our guys was really, 'How are we showing up?'" Ryans said Tuesday. "Showing up on purpose, being detail-oriented in how we work and continuing to have a growth mindset in everything we do. Our guys understand that we want to be the best. We have to continue to strive to be better each day in everything that we do so we're excited as coaches."

Phase One, currently underway, will last for two weeks with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only. On-field workouts begin in Phase Two and may include individual or group instruction and drills conducted at a walk-through pace.

"We're excited to have the opportunity to meet with our guys for the first time, have the opportunity in a couple of weeks to actually go on the field with our guys and work with them so it's an exciting time," Ryans said. "We feel the energy and excitement from around the city, from our players, our entire building. We're fired up, we're excited to get going."