DeMeco Ryans makes Houston's "Cool 100" List | Daily Brew

DeMeco Ryans is one of the cool kids and now there's a list to prove it.

This week, Houston CityBook magazine released it's first-ever "Cool 100" list, a ranking of the coolest people in the city. The Houston Texans head coach came in at No. 34 with this explanation:

"Is this the year that the Texans will be cool? If the new head coach, the amiable 38-year-old Ryans, has anything to do with it, the answer is absolutely. All of H-Town is awaiting what the 'Bama alum and former Texans linebacker will make of the team."

While ranking the coolest contributors in the city is a subjective task, Houston CityBook admits, the only major criteria for making the list is that the person must live and work primarily in Houston.

"Those named to the inaugural Cool 100 stood apart for their aesthetic and impact, their attitude and intrigue. We love what they've been doing lately, and we're genuinely curious about what they'll do next."