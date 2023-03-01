DeMeco Ryans outlines vision for Texans offense | Daily Brew

In his first month on the job, DeMeco Ryans has moved to Houston, assembled his coaching staff and completed his media tour at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. He's also had time to envision what he wants the Houston Texans offense to look like.

"My vision for the offense is similar to our defensive, our vision ," Ryans said. "It's an attacking, aggressive offense. So it's the offensive line running off attacking. It's the running backs attacking the line of scrimmage. It's an aggressive style. We want to be balanced, but we want to make sure we can run the ball very well. We want to be able to hang our hat on, running the ball, being able to dictate up front, but it's also in the passing game."

The Texans showed marked improvement in the run game last season with the addition of fourth-round pick Dameon Pierce. Despite a rookie campaign cut short by an ankle injury, Pierce was still named a Pro Bowl alternate after racking up 939 rushing yards, averaging 4.3 yards per carry, and scoring four rushing touchdowns.

Offensive Coordinator Bobby Slowik will help implement the new scheme and improve the passing game. Slowik spent the last six years on the San Francisco 49ers coaching staff with Ryans. The two both began as defensive quality control assistants under Kyle Shanahan in 2017. Slowik then moved over to offense in 2019 and served as the passing game coordinator last season with the Niners.