DeMeco Ryans reflects on NRG Stadium debut as Head Coach

Aug 19, 2023 at 07:45 PM

It may not have gone the way DeMeco Ryans would've liked, but he was still glad to be back at NRG Stadium.

Ryans made his home debut as the Texans' head coach, and Houston fell to the Dolphins, 28-3.

He wasn't pleased with the result and put the blame on his own shoulders.

"It all starts with me," Ryans said. "When you put a performance out there like that, it all starts with me, and it wasn't good enough. That's me internally. I wasn't good enough today for our team. So go back to the drawing board and look for myself to improve and get better to make sure I lead this team, that we put out a much better outing, especially in front of our home crowd. It's not representative of what I want for the Texans, and we'll get it corrected."

Despite the defeat, however, the former linebacker who captained this defense from 2006 through 2011 was happy to make his coaching debut in the stadium where he starred for six years.

"This is awesome," Ryans said during a halftime interview. "You talk about a homecoming. It's great to be back home with all our fans packed in. We're thankful for the support and it's a great feeling to be back home."

The Texans will hit the road for their preseason finale next Sunday in New Orleans. Houston will practice with the Saints in Metairie, Louisiana on Thursday and Friday.

