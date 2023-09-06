Depth chart discussion, Will Anderson, Jr. & "pressure"  | Daily Brew

Good morning!
The Texans will the practice field in a few hours and we'll hear from DeMeco Ryans and some players a little after that.
Yesterday the club released the unofficial depth chart. You can check it out HERE. Will the names currently at left guard and center be the same names that start on Sunday in Baltimore?
Rookie Will Anderson, Jr. is listed as a starter at defensive end, and even though the Texans traded up to take him third overall in the NFL Draft, Shaun Bijani of SportsRadio 610 writes about the pressure--or lack thereof--on the fearsome defender this season.
Captain Jalen Pitre is primed for a big 2023. Ryans said the second-year safety "is the epitome of a leader" and described what he thinks is in store for the Stafford native this autumn.
"I'm excited to see the season ahead of Jalen, just because all of the work that he's put in," Ryans said. "You can tell when a player is going to have a good year. When they have a training camp like Jalen's had, he's going to have a really good year."
On top of all that, Pitre is attacking childhood hunger in the Houston area.
If you missed Jonathan Alexander's story yesterday about C.J. Stroud in the Houston Chronicle, here's a second chance at it. Terrific piece.