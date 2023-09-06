Depth chart discussion, Will Anderson, Jr. & "pressure"  | Daily Brew

Captain Jalen Pitre is primed for a big 2023. Ryans said the second-year safety "is the epitome of a leader" and described what he thinks is in store for the Stafford native this autumn.

"I'm excited to see the season ahead of Jalen, just because all of the work that he's put in," Ryans said. "You can tell when a player is going to have a good year. When they have a training camp like Jalen's had, he's going to have a really good year."