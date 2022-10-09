Derek Stingley Jr. picks up first career INT

Derek Stingley Jr. picked off his first career interception during the Houston Texans' 13-6 win at Jacksonville.
The Houston Texans No. 3 overall draft selection picked off Trevor Lawrence in the endzone with 10:12 remaining in the third quarter of Sunday's game.
"Stingley is going to be a great player," Head Coach Lovie Smith said after the game. "I've talked about how smart he is knowing the game. He learned something every snap. I thought he competed hard."
Tied at 6-6, the Jaguars were looking to take the lead on had second-and-goal from the Houston seven-yard line. DB Jalen Pitre, covering RB James Robinson near the goal line, had a front-row view Stingley made the play.
"Our coaches are great at helping us with our keys and all everybody did on that play was read our keys," DB Jalen Pitre said. "We made Trevor Lawrence hold the ball and then he made a bad decision throwing it, you know, anywhere near Stingley. You know what he's going to do if he's around the ball, so big shout out to Sting for that pick."
Lawrence intended to throw the ball to WR Zay Jones when Stingley intercepted the pass.
According to Head Coach Lovie Smith, the Chargers ran a similar play last week against the Texans defense.
"Same play," Smith said. "We had a basic three-deep coverage. Good play by Jalen Pitre of making Lawrence come off of the one read and try to get it back into the end zone. And when the ball is in the air - you know, that's why we love zone coverage. Seven set of eyes on the quarterback that paid off then."
Stingley also finished with seven tackles (six solo), two passes defensed. The Texans are tied for most interceptions by rookies this season.