Derek Stingley Jr. picks up first career INT

Derek Stingley Jr. picked off his first career interception during the Houston Texans' 13-6 win at Jacksonville.

The Houston Texans No. 3 overall draft selection picked off Trevor Lawrence in the endzone with 10:12 remaining in the third quarter of Sunday's game.

"Stingley is going to be a great player," Head Coach Lovie Smith said after the game. "I've talked about how smart he is knowing the game. He learned something every snap. I thought he competed hard."

Tied at 6-6, the Jaguars were looking to take the lead on had second-and-goal from the Houston seven-yard line. DB Jalen Pitre, covering RB James Robinson near the goal line, had a front-row view Stingley made the play.

"Our coaches are great at helping us with our keys and all everybody did on that play was read our keys," DB Jalen Pitre said. "We made Trevor Lawrence hold the ball and then he made a bad decision throwing it, you know, anywhere near Stingley. You know what he's going to do if he's around the ball, so big shout out to Sting for that pick."