Devin Singletary motors on ground, through air in win at Titans | Week 15

"That was our plan, to try to run the ball," Ryans said. "We know they have a tough front, and it wasn't going to be easy. But we had to stay after it. Motor did a really nice job. The o-line did a really nice job of staying after their blocks and finishing. Motor, he had the hot hand and we continued to ride him and he showed up big for us."

Motor's biggest play from scrimmage came on the first play of the game's final drive. The Texans were on their own 20-yard line. Keenum was under pressure, scrambled, and found Singletary on the right side of the field. He zipped up the sideline for a 41-yard completion, and Houston was now on the Titans' 39-yard line.

According to Singletary, contributing through the passing game is a key component of his job.

"That's the offense: it's going to take everybody," Singletary said. "But as a running back, you got to be able to catch the ball. You got to be able to pass protect. You got to be able to run the ball, and we were able to put that on display today."

It's the third time in 2023 Singletary eclipsed the 100-yard mark in a game. He now has 711 rushing yards on the season.