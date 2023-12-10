Devin Singletary TD run gets Texans on scoreboard

Dec 10, 2023 at 02:25 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

singletary-TD

Devin Singletary's third quarter touchdown run pulled the Texans to within one score just as the final quarter began on Sunday against the Jets.

The veteran running back blasted in over the left side for a 1-yard score, and with an extra point attempt that was wide left, Houston trailed New York, 14-6, with no time remaining in the third quarter.

The drive, which started on Houston's own 43-yard line after a fumble recovery by Khalil Davis, went 57 yards on four plays and lasted just 1:20.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud hit fullback Andrew Beck for a 26-yard completion to the right side, then found tight end Brevin Jordan on the left side for 23 more yards. An incompletion over the middle followed, and then the Jets were flagged for pass interference in the end zone.

The penalty gave Houston a 1st-and-Goal at the 1-yard line, and Singletary got in on first down.

At that point in the game, Singletary had carried 12 times for 65 yards.

Related Content

news

Jonathan Greenard joins J.J. Watt, 3 other Texans on 10-sack list

Houston Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard picked up his 10th sack of the season on Sunday at the Jets. He's one of only five players in franchise history to do so.
news

Harris Hits: New York Jets | Week 14

Let's dive into my Harris Hits from no doubt the toughest day of the 2023 season…for more reasons than one.
news

Playoffs still within reach for Houston Texans

Despite Sunday's road loss to the New York Jets, the Houston Texans are in the playoff hunt with four games remaining in the 2023 regular season. 
news

Big Play Breakdown | Texans at Jets, Week 14

John Harris breaks down the important plays of the day after the 30-6 loss to New York
news

Texans already moving on, focusing on Titans and Week 15

After a 30-6 road defeat to the Jets, the Houston Texans are setting their sights on their Week 15 opponents and a road trip to Tennessee.
news

VanderBlog: New York Notes from the Booth

Marc Vandermeer shares his views after the Texans fall to the Jets in Week 14.
news

INSTANT AUDIO: Drew and John evaluate a tough outing against the Jets, plus Brevin Jordan and Robert Woods in the locker room

The Houston Texans fell to the New York Jets on Sunday and picked up injuries to a number of key players including QB C.J. Stroud. Drew and John dive into the game and look ahead.
news

Plethora of injuries plague Texans in loss | Texans at Jets

Key players go down with injuries in loss to New York
news

C.J. Stroud exits Jets game, being evaluated for a concussion | Texans at Jets

Texans rookie quarterback left game vs Jets in the fourth quarter
news

Game Recap: Texans fall 30-6 to the New York Jets

The Houston Texans were tied with the New York Jets, 0-0, at halftime. But they wound up falling, 30-6, at MetLife Stadium.
news

Nico Collins joins exclusive Houston Texans receiving club | Texans at Jets

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in the Week 14 game versus the Jets.
Advertising