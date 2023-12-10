Devin Singletary TD run gets Texans on scoreboard

Devin Singletary's third quarter touchdown run pulled the Texans to within one score just as the final quarter began on Sunday against the Jets.

The veteran running back blasted in over the left side for a 1-yard score, and with an extra point attempt that was wide left, Houston trailed New York, 14-6, with no time remaining in the third quarter.

The drive, which started on Houston's own 43-yard line after a fumble recovery by Khalil Davis, went 57 yards on four plays and lasted just 1:20.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud hit fullback Andrew Beck for a 26-yard completion to the right side, then found tight end Brevin Jordan on the left side for 23 more yards. An incompletion over the middle followed, and then the Jets were flagged for pass interference in the end zone.

The penalty gave Houston a 1st-and-Goal at the 1-yard line, and Singletary got in on first down.