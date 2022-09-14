Doubling down in Denver | Daily Brew

Sep 14, 2022 at 06:35 PM
MV
Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans

We go from the Colts to the Broncos and it won't be any easier.

This is the sixth trip the Texans have taken to 'Mile High.' The Broncos have only appeared at NRG Stadium three times.

There are some oddities in the series you should know.

First, the Texans all-time record against Peyton Manning is 3-19, with one of the wins coming against Denver. It was Week 3 of the 2012 campaign and it was regular-season-glorious.

Second, it's notable that the Texans have beaten the Broncos when they were QB'd by the likes of Manning and Jay Cutler yet they've lost to Trevor Simien, Drew Lock and – wait for it – Tim Tebow.

In the utterly bizarre season of 2010, Houston traveled to Denver and saw Tebow throw for over 300 yards, his largest output, in an improbable Denver win, the year before his playoff victory over Pittsburgh.

Speaking of three hundred-yard games, Drew Lock had one for the Broncos at Houston in 2019 as the Texans were at one point inexplicably trailing 38-3, a week after knocking off New England on Sunday Night Football.

The teams have met three times in primetime including one of my favorite Texans victories ever – a Thursday Night Showdown in '07. Sage Rosenfels got the start. Ron Dayne and Darius Walker combined for 133 rushing yards and Mario Williams had 3.5 sacks. It was a thrilling night as Gary Kubiak beat his former (and future) employer.

The NFL is filled with such stories. Lovie Smith will be back in Chicago next week but we won't talk about that right now. The Texans hope to write a happy one on Sunday. The last time they were in Denver they won when Brandon McManus missed a long field goal.

At this point I might normally write something smarmy like "Sound familiar?" but I won't because McManus, like Ka'imi Fairbairn, once made a 61-yard attempt and is one of three kickers to connect on multiple field goals of 57 yards or more in the same game.

Kris Brown once hit three field goals of 54 yards or more in the same game including the 57 yard game winner against Miami in 2007. This isn't really relevant to the game this week but I thought I'd Texans-brag since we were on the subject.

The altitude is always a topic when a team travels to Denver. There are mixed reviews on how much of a factor it is. It certainly helps ball flight. I can tell you that if I normally hit my wedge 110 yards, it's going 130 yards in Denver. That's my scientific research.

Russell Wilson is 3-0 against the Texans including a win last season. Don't make me recap the other two.

I always like to talk about the history of Texans games because it puts things in perspective. This is a new era. The Texans are coming off their first tie. They took a lot of positives steps in their opener and want to build on them. They're facing a team that a lot of people think will threaten the Chiefs in the AFC West. It'll be an intriguing day in Denver.

