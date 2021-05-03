Draft picks the Texans have in 2022 | Daily Brew

For the first time since 2019, Houston will have a first round pick in the NFL Draft.
The Texans have their own pick in each of the first six rounds next year, and they own the Cowboys' seventh round pick.
The 2021 edition wrapped up on Saturday, and the Texans took five players after entering the weekend with eight picks total. Because of a 2019 trade with the Dolphins, Houston was without a first and a second round selection, and began the proceedings on Friday night in the third round at 67th overall.
They dealt their 2021 fourth-rounder, the 2022 fourth-rounder they acquired from the Rams as part of the deal for receiver Brandin Cooks, as well as a fifth round pick in 2021 (158th overall), and moved back in the third round to take Michigan receiver Nico Collins 89th overall.
The 2022 seventh round selection from Dallas came in exchange for defensive lineman Eli Ankou. Houston traded its seventh round pick to the Patriots for tight end Ryan Izzo.
Next year's NFL Draft will be held in late April in Las Vegas, Nevada.
|TEXANS 2022 DRAFT PICKS BY ROUND
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7 (FROM DALLAS)