Draft picks the Texans have in 2022 | Daily Brew

May 03, 2021 at 01:41 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

For the first time since 2019, Houston will have a first round pick in the NFL Draft.

The Texans have their own pick in each of the first six rounds next year, and they own the Cowboys' seventh round pick.

The 2021 edition wrapped up on Saturday, and the Texans took five players after entering the weekend with eight picks total. Because of a 2019 trade with the Dolphins, Houston was without a first and a second round selection, and began the proceedings on Friday night in the third round at 67th overall.

They dealt their 2021 fourth-rounder, the 2022 fourth-rounder they acquired from the Rams as part of the deal for receiver Brandin Cooks, as well as a fifth round pick in 2021 (158th overall), and moved back in the third round to take Michigan receiver Nico Collins 89th overall.

The 2022 seventh round selection from Dallas came in exchange for defensive lineman Eli Ankou. Houston traded its seventh round pick to the Patriots for tight end Ryan Izzo.

Next year's NFL Draft will be held in late April in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Related Links

Table inside Article
TEXANS 2022 DRAFT PICKS BY ROUND
1
2
3
4
5
6
7 (FROM DALLAS)

Related Content

news

The Apple, the Accolades and the EVP | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans take off Saturday for a trip to face the New York Jets, and Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer shares his thoughts on what's to come.
news

Tiebreaker scenarios and Derek Stingley, Jr. getting some love | Daily Brew

Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr. gets some accolades, quarterback C.J. Stroud is second in Pro Bowl voting and much, much more.
news

C.J. Stroud's cool interview, Jon Weeks gets a BIG honor | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are back on the practice field this afternoon, and it comes a day after quarterback C.J. Stroud had a fun time on the Pat McAfee Show.
news

Week 14 Facts and Fun | Daily Brew

After another heart-stopper, I'm ready for a solid week of regen for the vocal cords.
news

What. A. DAY. Re-visiting the big stories from the win | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans toppled the Denver Broncos on Sunday at NRG Stadium, and the morning after had some fun moments to review.
news

Opportunities, Awards and Audio | Daily Brew

It's been four years since we've had a December like this. A humungous game is upon us and more big ones after that. 
news

A key reason the Texans have improved this season | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans continue to get prepared for their Sunday matchup with the Denver Broncos. Here are a few Thursday news items to follow.
news

Andre Johnson chatter, Coach-off on Sunday and more | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are back to practice on Wednesday to prepare for the Denver Broncos. It's a meeting of the minds, coaching-wise in this one. Plus, Andre Johnson's stats say he's a surefire Hall of Famer.
news

Delving into Denver Week | Daily Brew

We're way past the expiration time on the 24-hour rule. You should be over the loss to the Jags by now. No? Ok, we understand. You need some perspective. 
news

Move-along Monday for the Texans | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are moving on from a Sunday loss to the Jaguars. Next up: the Denver Broncos. 
news

Sunday rumble for division lead | Daily Brew

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer scattershoots about a few key storylines leading up to the Jaguars at Texans matchup this Sunday.
news

Happy Thanksgiving from the Houston Texans! | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans have given back this week, are getting ready for the Jacksonville Jaguars and much more.
Advertising