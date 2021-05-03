Draft picks the Texans have in 2022 | Daily Brew

For the first time since 2019, Houston will have a first round pick in the NFL Draft.

The Texans have their own pick in each of the first six rounds next year, and they own the Cowboys' seventh round pick.

The 2021 edition wrapped up on Saturday, and the Texans took five players after entering the weekend with eight picks total. Because of a 2019 trade with the Dolphins, Houston was without a first and a second round selection, and began the proceedings on Friday night in the third round at 67th overall.