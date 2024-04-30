 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Draftees review and an intriguing story | Daily Brew

Published: Apr 30, 2024 at 10:47 AM Updated: Apr 29, 2024 at 09:00 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

brewreddddd

Happy Tuesday, and we hope your final day of April is a fantastic one.

The Texans are in the building and continuing to work out in the offseason program.

The rookies will be here soon enough and working out on the field in the next few weeks.

Speaking of the rookies, let's rewind and give the nine draftees some "By the Numbers" treatment, here.

With the Draft in the rearview mirror, Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle put up a Texans Depth Chart.

One intriguing pick was Cade Stover. The Ohio State tight end played with quarterback C.J. Stroud and has a pretty cool back story, as you can see below.

