Texans 2024 NFL Draft Class | By the Numbers

1 - Native Texan--OL Ladarius Henderson (7th Round)--chosen by team. Henderson was born and raised in Waxahachie, TX
2 - USC Trojans--S Calen Bullock (3rd Round) & DE Solomon Byrd (7th Round)--drafted by Houston in 2024
2 - SEC players--Georgia CB Kamari Lassiter (2nd Round) & Auburn DT Marcus Harris (7th Round)--chosen by Texans this year
3 - Number of trades completed by the Texans during the three days of the 2024 NFL Draft
3 - PAC-12 players --Bullock, Byrd and Oregon LB Jamal Hill (6th Round)--selected by the Texans
4 - Offensive players drafted by Houston this year
5 - Defensive players picked by the Texans in 2024
5.25 - Average number of Draft weekend trades made by the Texans over each of the past four Drafts
8 - Number of colleges, combined, the Texans final four picks (RB Jawhar Jordan, Byrd, Harris and Henderson) attended/played for
9 - Total players drafted by the Texans in 2024
21 - Total Draft weekend trades engineered by Texans Executive Vice President/General Manager Nick Caserio during four years with the club
78 - Height, in inches, of Texans' tallest 2024 Draft Pick, OL Blake Fisher (6-6)