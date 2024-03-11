Dylan Horton shares Hodgkin's Lymphoma diagnosis, currently in remission

Dylan Horton shared some tremendous news today.
On December 1, 2023, the Texans defensive end had his rookie season cut short. Today, he shared that he received a diagnosis of Stage 4 Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Now, though, he's in remission and looking forward to getting back on the field.
In 10 games last season, Horton logged 13 tackles, one of which was for a loss. He also recovered a fumble and tallied two quarterback hits.
Horton began his college career at New Mexico, and was drafted by Houston in the fourth round last April out of TCU.
A product of Frisco High School, outside of Dallas, Horton was one of several productive members from the 2023 Texans Draft class.