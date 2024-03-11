 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

Dylan Horton shares Hodgkin's Lymphoma diagnosis, currently in remission

Mar 11, 2024 at 03:52 PM
Untitled-2

Dylan Horton shared some tremendous news today.

On December 1, 2023, the Texans defensive end had his rookie season cut short. Today, he shared that he received a diagnosis of Stage 4 Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Now, though, he's in remission and looking forward to getting back on the field.

In 10 games last season, Horton logged 13 tackles, one of which was for a loss. He also recovered a fumble and tallied two quarterback hits.

Horton began his college career at New Mexico, and was drafted by Houston in the fourth round last April out of TCU.

A product of Frisco High School, outside of Dallas, Horton was one of several productive members from the 2023 Texans Draft class.

Related Content

news

Houston Texans Transactions (03-12-2024)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Free agency wellness check | Daily Brew

I listened, watched and scrolled all day Monday before getting on the air at 6pm to discuss day one of the so-called legal tampering period. Yes, the league year doesn't start until Wednesday at 3pm central, but this race starts well before the starting gun gets fired.
news

Texans know exact picks for every round of 2024 NFL Draft

Now that the compensatory picks have been awarded to teams, the Houston Texans know the exact overall selection of each draft pick for 2024.
news

It's here: Free agency week begins | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans and the rest of the NFL franchises begin the league year on Wednesday, and today is the start of the "legal tampering" period.
Advertising