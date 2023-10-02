Dynamic safety duo Jalen Pitre, Jimmie Ward start first game together, force a pair of fumbles in win

Oct 02, 2023 at 01:28 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

231001-pitre-story

For the first time this season, the Houston Texans had their starting safety duo of Jalen Pitre and Jimmie Ward on the field together. Pitre returned for Sunday's 30-6 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers after missing two games with a chest injury. Ward, in his tenth NFL season and first with Houston, made his Texans debut in Week 3 after dealing with a hip injury to start the season.

"It was awesome having those guys back," Will Anderson Jr. said. "We feed off each other, the rush and the coverage goes together. Coach talks about it, we talk about it. We do our job up front, they eat. They do their job in the back, we eat. Everybody is just working together. Having those two guys back, high-energy guys, guys that's going to run through a brick wall for whoever is out there on the field. They always got their brothers' back, having two guys like that on the field is really special and a big blessing for our team."

Ward finished with four tackles and forced a fumble against Steelers WR George Pickens in the first quarter. Pitre had a pair of tackles and also forced a fumble, his career first, following a third-quarter tackle on Steelers RB Jaylen Warren in the backfield. Kenny Pickett recovered but only after a loss of eight yards on the play.

"Coach kind of threw me a layup," Pitre said. "Called a blitz off the edge. Just trying to go full speed and execute the play call that he called and it was free and seeing the running back right there and just try to wrap up and make the play."

In the Week 4 victory, Houston's defense held the Steelers to 225 net yards off offense, 0-of-2 inside the redzone and 0-1 in goal-to-go situations. Pittsburgh's offense didn't advance past mid-field until the third quarter and then were held to just a pair of field goals.

"Oh, it meant the world to be back out there with them savages," Pitre said. "You know, just being back out there with the team, it was real fun, good energy. And I feel like we're continuing to build that camaraderie and continue to get better as a whole."

After back-to-back wins, Houston holds a 2-2 record on the season and will travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons in Week 5.

Related Content

news

Harris Hits: Week 4 vs. Pittsburgh

The Texans earned their second victory of the 2023 season at home against the Steelers. John Harris recaps the 30-6 win. 
news

Texans vs. Steelers, Week 4 | Big Play Breakdown

John Harris breaks down the key plays that led to the 30-6 victory over Pittsburgh
news

"Call it! Call it! Call it!": Trick play TD ices win for Texans

RB Devin Singletary's touchdown pass to TE Dalton Schultz gave the Houston Texans a big lead in the fourth quarter of their 30-6 triumph over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

Steven Nelson picks off Steelers, gets win vs. former team

Steven Nelson intercepted Steelers QB Kenny Pickett and gets  a big win against his former team. 
news

C.J. Stroud spreads the love, lights up Steelers defense in victory

In Sunday's home win over Pittsburgh, rookie QB C.J. Stroud threw for more than 300 yards, helped guide the Texans offense to 451 yards and stayed interception-free in 2023.
news

J.J. Watt inducted into Ring of Honor: "Feels like home"

On Sunday, J.J. Watt returned to NRG Stadium and became the third member of the Houston Texans Ring of Honor.
news

"Y'all deserve to feel special": Texans get first home win of 2023 season

After they shellacked the Steelers, 30-6, at NRG Stadium, several players relayed the message Head Coach DeMeco Ryans made earlier this week about winning at home. It was the team's first home win since 2021.
news

VanderBlog: Unforgettable day at NRG Stadium

The Texans' big win has Marc Vandermeer excited about the potential in DeMeco Ryans' squad
news

Texans honor J.J. Watt, dominate Steelers 30-6 at home | Rapid Reactions

The Houston Texans beat the Pittsburgh Steelers handily, by a score of 30-6 in their first home win since Dec. 26, 2021 and honored J.J. Watt at halftime. 
news

Game Recap: Texans defeat Steelers 30-6

The Houston Texans will face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5
news

Inactives: Seven Texans ruled out for Week 4 matchup against Pittsburgh

Laremy Tunsil and Josh Jones top the Texans' Week 4 Inactives list against the Steelers.
Advertising