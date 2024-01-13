Dynamite TD drive ends with Nico Collins scoring catch | Wild Card Round

Jan 13, 2024 at 04:19 PM
The Texans fell behind, 7-3, and then answered with dynamite.

The Houston offense came on the field late in the first quarter following a Cleveland touchdown drive, and promptly went down the field and scored.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud found wide receiver Nico Collins for a 15-yard touchdown toss to the left side, and the Texans regained the lead. Ka'imi Fairbairn's successful extra point try put Houston on top, 10-7 with 11 seconds left in the opening quarter.

The possession began on the Texans' 25-yard line with a nifty 29-yard run by Devin Singletary over the right side and into the Browns' secondary. Then, Stroud found wide receiver John Metchie, III on the right sideline for a 27-yard completion.

Collins took an end-around to the left side that picked up four, and on the next play, pulled in a short pass from Stroud and raced to the left front corner of the end zone for the score.

It was his third catch of the day, and he had 74 receiving yards after finding the end zone.

Stroud, meanwhile, had completed 6-of-10 passes at that point for 107 yards.

It was the first career playoff touchdown pass and first career playoff touchdown reception for Stroud and Collins.

