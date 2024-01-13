Dynamite TD drive ends with Nico Collins scoring catch | Wild Card Round

The Texans fell behind, 7-3, and then answered with dynamite.

The Houston offense came on the field late in the first quarter following a Cleveland touchdown drive, and promptly went down the field and scored.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud found wide receiver Nico Collins for a 15-yard touchdown toss to the left side, and the Texans regained the lead. Ka'imi Fairbairn's successful extra point try put Houston on top, 10-7 with 11 seconds left in the opening quarter.