Edge defenders on the Texans 2022 schedule | Daily Brew

Last week, I wrote about the wide receivers that the Texans will presumably face in 2022. Now, I say "presumably" because there's no telling which WRs will be injured or suspended or traded over the next eight to ten months. Furthermore, there'll be a rookie WR or three drafted by this year's group of 14 teams so the trios that I pointed out might not be exactly that by game time. That said, the other position that really has some bona fide stars on the schedule is out on the edge.