Edge defenders on the Texans 2022 schedule | Daily Brew

Last week, I wrote about the wide receivers that the Texans will presumably face in 2022. Now, I say "presumably" because there's no telling which WRs will be injured or suspended or traded over the next eight to ten months. Furthermore, there'll be a rookie WR or three drafted by this year's group of 14 teams so the trios that I pointed out might not be exactly that by game time. That said, the other position that really has some bona fide stars on the schedule is out on the edge.
My. Goodness. It won't be easy for Laremy Tunsil and company facing these pass rushers in 2022.
Italics/bold - new to the team
* - Pro Bowler
Jacksonville Jaguars
*Josh Allen, K'Lavon Chiasson and a rookie to be named later
Indianapolis Colts
Kwity Paye, *Yannick Ngakoue and Dayo Odeyingbo
Tennessee Titans
*Harold Landry, Bud Dupree and Denico Autry (depending on where he lines up)
Philadelphia Eagles
*Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett and Josh Sweat
Washington Commanders
*Chase Young, Montez Sweat and Efe Obada
Dallas Cowboys
*Demarcus Lawrence, Dante Fowler and Chauncey Golston
New York Giants
Azeez Ojulari, Quincy Roche and a rookie to be named later
Kansas City Chiefs
*Frank Clark, Mike Danna and a rookie to be named later
Denver Broncos
*Bradley Chubb, Randy Gregory and Malik Reed
Las Vegas Raiders
*Maxx Crosby, *Chandler Jones and Malcolm Koonce
Los Angeles Chargers
*Joey Bosa, *Khalil Mack and Uchenna Nwosu
Miami Dolphins
Emmanuel Ogbah, Jaelen Phillips and Andrew Van Ginkel
Cleveland Browns
*Myles Garrett, Chase Winovich and Curtis Weaver
Chicago Bears - QB Justin Fields
*Robert Quinn, Trevis Gipson and Jeremiah Attaochu
14 former Pro Bowlers on the schedule in 2022 is going to make rough out on the edge. But, the Texans have a Pro Bowler - Laremy Tunsil - of their own to answer the bell against the serious pass rush pressure this group will provide on Texans QB.
2022 Ticketing Information
Get your tickets today or renew your season tickets for the Houston Texans 2022 Season.