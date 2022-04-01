Edge defenders on the Texans 2022 schedule | Daily Brew

Apr 01, 2022 at 02:27 PM
JH
John Harris

Texans Analyst

Last week, I wrote about the wide receivers that the Texans will presumably face in 2022. Now, I say "presumably" because there's no telling which WRs will be injured or suspended or traded over the next eight to ten months. Furthermore, there'll be a rookie WR or three drafted by this year's group of 14 teams so the trios that I pointed out might not be exactly that by game time. That said, the other position that really has some bona fide stars on the schedule is out on the edge. 

My. Goodness. It won't be easy for Laremy Tunsil and company facing these pass rushers in 2022.

Italics/bold - new to the team

* - Pro Bowler

Jacksonville Jaguars

*Josh Allen, K'Lavon Chiasson and a rookie to be named later

Indianapolis Colts

Kwity Paye, *Yannick Ngakoue and Dayo Odeyingbo

Tennessee Titans

*Harold Landry, Bud Dupree and Denico Autry (depending on where he lines up)

Philadelphia Eagles

*Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett and Josh Sweat

Washington Commanders

*Chase Young, Montez Sweat and Efe Obada

Dallas Cowboys

*Demarcus Lawrence, Dante Fowler and Chauncey Golston

New York Giants

Azeez Ojulari, Quincy Roche and a rookie to be named later

Kansas City Chiefs

*Frank Clark, Mike Danna and a rookie to be named later

Denver Broncos

*Bradley Chubb, Randy Gregory and Malik Reed

Las Vegas Raiders

*Maxx Crosby, *Chandler Jones and Malcolm Koonce

Los Angeles Chargers

*Joey Bosa, *Khalil Mack and Uchenna Nwosu

Miami Dolphins

Emmanuel Ogbah, Jaelen Phillips and Andrew Van Ginkel

Cleveland Browns

*Myles Garrett, Chase Winovich and Curtis Weaver

Chicago Bears - QB Justin Fields

*Robert Quinn, Trevis Gipson and Jeremiah Attaochu

14 former Pro Bowlers on the schedule in 2022 is going to make rough out on the edge. But, the Texans have a Pro Bowler - Laremy Tunsil - of their own to answer the bell against the serious pass rush pressure this group will provide on Texans QB.

