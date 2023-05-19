Everything you need to know about Texans roster changes | Daily Brew

May 19, 2023 at 02:50 PM
JH
John Harris

Texans Analyst

How have things changed for the Texans since March? Well, glad you asked. Even after the new league year began in March 2023, the Texans roster has undergone some serious tweaking. Let's take a look at the changes since March

**Bold and Italicized - did not take a snap for the Texans in 2022**

Quarterback
In: #7 C.J. Stroud (2nd overall in 2023 NFL Draft)

Current Roster (Numerical order) - 67% of unit did not take a snap with Houston in 2022

7 C.J. Stroud

10 Davis Mills

18 Case Keenum

Running back
In: #27 Xazavian Valladay (2023 UDFA)

Current Roster (Numerical order) - 67% of unit did not take a snap with Houston in 2022

22 Mike Boone

26 Devin Singletary

27 Xazavaian Valladay

28 Gerrid Doaks

31 Dameon Pierce

33 Dare Ogunbowale

Fullback
No changes since March

Current Roster (Numerical order) - 50% of unit did not take a snap with Houston in 2022

34 Troy Hairston

47 Andrew Beck

Wide Receiver
In: #13 Tank Dell (3rd round in 2023 NFL Draft)
In: #19 Xavier Hutchinson (6th round in 2023 NFL Draft)
In: #41 Jesse Matthews (2023 UDFA)
In: #89 Jared Wayne (2023 UDFA)

Current Roster (Numerical Order) - 69.2% of unit did not take a snap with Houston in 2022

2 Robert Woods

3 Amari Rodgers

8 John Metchie III

12 Nico Collins

13 Tank Dell

14 Alex Bachman

17 Jalen Camp

19 Xavier Hutchinson

41 Jesse Matthews

82 Steven Sims

85 Noah Brown

88 Johnny Johnson III

89 Jared Wayne

Tight ends
In: Jordan Murray (2023 UDFA)

Current Roster (Numerical Order) - 40% of unit did not take a snap with Houston in 2022

9 Brevin Jordan

83 Dalton Schultz

84 Teagan Quitoriano

86 Mason Schreck

Jordan Murray

Offensive line
In: #70 Juice Scruggs (2nd round in 2023 NFL Draft)
In: #68 Jarrett Patterson (6th round in 2023 NFL Draft)
In: #65 Tyler Beach (2023 UDFA)
In: #77 Kilian Zierer (2023 UDFA)
In: #72 Dylan Deatherage (2023 UDFA)
In: #74 Greg Little (FA signing)**

Current Roster (Numerical Order) - 53.3% of unit did not take a snap with Houston in 2022

54 Scott Quessenberry

59 Kenyon Green

63 Michael Deiter

65 Tyler Beach

67 Charlie Heck

68 Jarrett Patterson

69 Shaq Mason

70 Juice Scruggs

71 Tytus Howard

72 Dylan Deatherage

74 Greg Little

76 Austin Deculus

77 Kilian Zierer

78 Laremy Tunsil

79 Jimmy Morrissey

Defensive Line
In: #51 Will Anderson (3rd overall in 2023 NFL Draft)
In: #92 Dylan Horton (4th round in 2023 NFL Draft)
In: #73 Ali Gaye (2023 UDFA)
In: #99 Byron Cowart (FA signing)

Current Roster (Numerical Order) - 43.8% of unit did not take a snap with Houston in 2022

50 Chase Winovich

51 Will Anderson

52 Jon Greenard

55 Jerry Hughes

56 Thomas Booker IV

73 Ali Gaye

75 Adedayo Odeleye

90 Taylor Stallworth (Injured list - IR)

91 Roy Lopez Jr.

92 Dylan Horton

93 Kurt Hinish

94 Demone Harris

95 Derek Rivers

96 Maliek Collins

97 Hassan Ridgeway

98 Sheldon Rankins

Linebacker

In: #39 Henry To'o To'o (5th round in the 2023 NFL Draft)

In: Ian Swenson (2023 UDFA, signed after rookie minicamp tryout)

In: #57 Neville Hewitt (FA signing)

Current Roster (Numerical Order) - 40% of unit did not take a snap with Houston in 2022

6 Denzel Perryman

32 Garret Wallow

35 Jake Hansen

39 Henry To'o To'o

42 Cory Littleton

48 Christian Harris

53 Blake Cashman

57 Neville Hewitt

58 Christian Kirksey

Ian Swenson

Secondary
In: #36 Brandon Hill (7th round in 2023 NFL Draft)
In: #40 Darius Joiner (2023 UDFA)
In: #26 Shaquill Griffin (FA signing)
In: #44 Darius Phillips (FA signing)
In: #43 Tyree Gillespie (FA signing)

Current Roster (Numerical Order) - 50% of unit did not take a snap with Houston in 2022

0 Desmond King II

1 Jimmie Ward

4 Tavierre Thomas

5 Jalen Pitre

20 Kendall Sheffield

21 Steven Nelson

23 Eric Murray

24 Derek Stingley Jr.

25 Grayland Arnol_

26 Shaquill Griffin

29 M.J. Stewart

30 Ka'dar Hollman

36 Brandon Hill

37 D'Angelo Ross

38 Cobi Francis

40 Darius Joiner

43 Tyree Gillespie

44 Darius Phillips

Related Content

news

Texans QB coach Jerrod Johnson to attend NFL's Coach Accelerator program | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Quarterbacks Coach Jerrod Johnson will be one of 40 participants in the 2023 Coach Accelerator program, the league announced Wednesday.

news

Some fun facts, and trivia, about 2023 Texans schedule | Daily Brew

Team Analyst/Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris has some interesting facts and bits of trivia about the Texans 2023 regular season schedule.

news

Optimism abounds during big week for Texans | Daily Brew

It's an eventful week for the Houston Texans. On Monday they raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for charity, on Thursday they'll find out their regular season schedule for 2023, and then begin rookie minicamp the next day.

news

DeMeco Ryans' message to rookies ahead of minicamp this week| Daily Brew

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans reflects on his rookie minicamp as a player and what he hopes to accomplish this week with the newest Houston Texans.

news

Wild year awaits Texans with QB's they'll face | Daily Brew

While the Houston Texans don't yet know their schedule for 2023, they know their opponents. The quarterbacks for those clubs represent a unique challenge this fall compared to recent seasons.

news

Gatorade's J.J. Watt tribute to debut nationally during NFL Draft | Daily Brew

During the first night of the 2023 NFL Draft, Gatorade will celebrate J.J. Watt's impact both on and off the field with a film titled, "Gatorade x JJ Watt: Real Impact."

news

John Harris reveals his top draft prospects at each position | Daily Brew

Houston Texans sideline reporter and football analyst John Harris gives his top five players at each position, plus a sleeper pick, heading into the NFL Draft next week.

news

How the draft process has evolved for GM Nick Caserio | Daily Brew

Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio discusses how he has modified his draft process.

news

GM Nick Caserio all ears about trading in NFL Draft | Daily Brew

Texans General Manager Nick Caserio met with the media on Monday at NRG Stadium, and he described a willingness to move up or down via trade in the 2023 NFL Draft if he believed it would help the franchise.

news

More accolades for RB Dameon Pierce | Daily Brew

Following a stellar 2022 rookie season, Texans RB Dameon Pierce was honored by the Senior Bowl staff on Thursday.

news

DeMeco Ryans' message to team on first day of offseason program | Daily Brew

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans had a message for players beginning their nine-week offseason program on Tuesday.

Advertising