Everything you need to know about Texans roster changes | Daily Brew

How have things changed for the Texans since March? Well, glad you asked. Even after the new league year began in March 2023, the Texans roster has undergone some serious tweaking. Let's take a look at the changes since March
**Bold and Italicized - did not take a snap for the Texans in 2022**
Quarterback
In: #7 C.J. Stroud (2nd overall in 2023 NFL Draft)
Current Roster (Numerical order) - 67% of unit did not take a snap with Houston in 2022
7 C.J. Stroud
10 Davis Mills
18 Case Keenum
Running back
In: #27 Xazavian Valladay (2023 UDFA)
Current Roster (Numerical order) - 67% of unit did not take a snap with Houston in 2022
22 Mike Boone
26 Devin Singletary
27 Xazavaian Valladay
28 Gerrid Doaks
31 Dameon Pierce
33 Dare Ogunbowale
Fullback
No changes since March
Current Roster (Numerical order) - 50% of unit did not take a snap with Houston in 2022
34 Troy Hairston
47 Andrew Beck
Wide Receiver
In: #13 Tank Dell (3rd round in 2023 NFL Draft)
In: #19 Xavier Hutchinson (6th round in 2023 NFL Draft)
In: #41 Jesse Matthews (2023 UDFA)
In: #89 Jared Wayne (2023 UDFA)
Current Roster (Numerical Order) - 69.2% of unit did not take a snap with Houston in 2022
2 Robert Woods
3 Amari Rodgers
8 John Metchie III
12 Nico Collins
13 Tank Dell
14 Alex Bachman
17 Jalen Camp
19 Xavier Hutchinson
41 Jesse Matthews
82 Steven Sims
85 Noah Brown
88 Johnny Johnson III
89 Jared Wayne
Tight ends
In: Jordan Murray (2023 UDFA)
Current Roster (Numerical Order) - 40% of unit did not take a snap with Houston in 2022
9 Brevin Jordan
83 Dalton Schultz
84 Teagan Quitoriano
86 Mason Schreck
Jordan Murray
Offensive line
In: #70 Juice Scruggs (2nd round in 2023 NFL Draft)
In: #68 Jarrett Patterson (6th round in 2023 NFL Draft)
In: #65 Tyler Beach (2023 UDFA)
In: #77 Kilian Zierer (2023 UDFA)
In: #72 Dylan Deatherage (2023 UDFA)
In: #74 Greg Little (FA signing)**
Current Roster (Numerical Order) - 53.3% of unit did not take a snap with Houston in 2022
54 Scott Quessenberry
59 Kenyon Green
63 Michael Deiter
65 Tyler Beach
67 Charlie Heck
68 Jarrett Patterson
69 Shaq Mason
70 Juice Scruggs
71 Tytus Howard
72 Dylan Deatherage
74 Greg Little
76 Austin Deculus
77 Kilian Zierer
78 Laremy Tunsil
79 Jimmy Morrissey
Defensive Line
In: #51 Will Anderson (3rd overall in 2023 NFL Draft)
In: #92 Dylan Horton (4th round in 2023 NFL Draft)
In: #73 Ali Gaye (2023 UDFA)
In: #99 Byron Cowart (FA signing)
Current Roster (Numerical Order) - 43.8% of unit did not take a snap with Houston in 2022
50 Chase Winovich
51 Will Anderson
52 Jon Greenard
55 Jerry Hughes
56 Thomas Booker IV
73 Ali Gaye
75 Adedayo Odeleye
90 Taylor Stallworth (Injured list - IR)
91 Roy Lopez Jr.
92 Dylan Horton
93 Kurt Hinish
94 Demone Harris
95 Derek Rivers
96 Maliek Collins
97 Hassan Ridgeway
98 Sheldon Rankins
Linebacker
In: #39 Henry To'o To'o (5th round in the 2023 NFL Draft)
In: Ian Swenson (2023 UDFA, signed after rookie minicamp tryout)
In: #57 Neville Hewitt (FA signing)
Current Roster (Numerical Order) - 40% of unit did not take a snap with Houston in 2022
6 Denzel Perryman
32 Garret Wallow
35 Jake Hansen
39 Henry To'o To'o
42 Cory Littleton
48 Christian Harris
53 Blake Cashman
57 Neville Hewitt
58 Christian Kirksey
Ian Swenson
Secondary
In: #36 Brandon Hill (7th round in 2023 NFL Draft)
In: #40 Darius Joiner (2023 UDFA)
In: #26 Shaquill Griffin (FA signing)
In: #44 Darius Phillips (FA signing)
In: #43 Tyree Gillespie (FA signing)
Current Roster (Numerical Order) - 50% of unit did not take a snap with Houston in 2022
0 Desmond King II
1 Jimmie Ward
4 Tavierre Thomas
5 Jalen Pitre
20 Kendall Sheffield
21 Steven Nelson
23 Eric Murray
24 Derek Stingley Jr.
25 Grayland Arnol_
26 Shaquill Griffin
29 M.J. Stewart
30 Ka'dar Hollman
36 Brandon Hill
37 D'Angelo Ross
38 Cobi Francis
40 Darius Joiner
43 Tyree Gillespie
44 Darius Phillips