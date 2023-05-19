Everything you need to know about Texans roster changes | Daily Brew

How have things changed for the Texans since March? Well, glad you asked. Even after the new league year began in March 2023, the Texans roster has undergone some serious tweaking. Let's take a look at the changes since March

**Bold and Italicized - did not take a snap for the Texans in 2022**

Quarterback

In: #7 C.J. Stroud (2nd overall in 2023 NFL Draft)

Current Roster (Numerical order) - 67% of unit did not take a snap with Houston in 2022

7 C.J. Stroud

10 Davis Mills

18 Case Keenum

Running back

In: #27 Xazavian Valladay (2023 UDFA)

Current Roster (Numerical order) - 67% of unit did not take a snap with Houston in 2022

22 Mike Boone

26 Devin Singletary

27 Xazavaian Valladay

28 Gerrid Doaks

31 Dameon Pierce

33 Dare Ogunbowale

Fullback

No changes since March

Current Roster (Numerical order) - 50% of unit did not take a snap with Houston in 2022

34 Troy Hairston

47 Andrew Beck

Wide Receiver

In: #13 Tank Dell (3rd round in 2023 NFL Draft)

In: #19 Xavier Hutchinson (6th round in 2023 NFL Draft)

In: #41 Jesse Matthews (2023 UDFA)

In: #89 Jared Wayne (2023 UDFA)

Current Roster (Numerical Order) - 69.2% of unit did not take a snap with Houston in 2022

2 Robert Woods

3 Amari Rodgers

8 John Metchie III

12 Nico Collins

13 Tank Dell

14 Alex Bachman

17 Jalen Camp

19 Xavier Hutchinson

41 Jesse Matthews

82 Steven Sims

85 Noah Brown

88 Johnny Johnson III

89 Jared Wayne

Tight ends

In: Jordan Murray (2023 UDFA)

Current Roster (Numerical Order) - 40% of unit did not take a snap with Houston in 2022

9 Brevin Jordan

83 Dalton Schultz

84 Teagan Quitoriano

86 Mason Schreck

Jordan Murray

Offensive line

In: #70 Juice Scruggs (2nd round in 2023 NFL Draft)

In: #68 Jarrett Patterson (6th round in 2023 NFL Draft)

In: #65 Tyler Beach (2023 UDFA)

In: #77 Kilian Zierer (2023 UDFA)

In: #72 Dylan Deatherage (2023 UDFA)

In: #74 Greg Little (FA signing)**

Current Roster (Numerical Order) - 53.3% of unit did not take a snap with Houston in 2022

54 Scott Quessenberry

59 Kenyon Green

63 Michael Deiter

65 Tyler Beach

67 Charlie Heck

68 Jarrett Patterson

69 Shaq Mason

70 Juice Scruggs

71 Tytus Howard

72 Dylan Deatherage

74 Greg Little

76 Austin Deculus

77 Kilian Zierer

78 Laremy Tunsil

79 Jimmy Morrissey

Defensive Line

In: #51 Will Anderson (3rd overall in 2023 NFL Draft)

In: #92 Dylan Horton (4th round in 2023 NFL Draft)

In: #73 Ali Gaye (2023 UDFA)

In: #99 Byron Cowart (FA signing)

Current Roster (Numerical Order) - 43.8% of unit did not take a snap with Houston in 2022

50 Chase Winovich

51 Will Anderson

52 Jon Greenard

55 Jerry Hughes

56 Thomas Booker IV

73 Ali Gaye

75 Adedayo Odeleye

90 Taylor Stallworth (Injured list - IR)

91 Roy Lopez Jr.

92 Dylan Horton

93 Kurt Hinish

94 Demone Harris

95 Derek Rivers

96 Maliek Collins

97 Hassan Ridgeway

98 Sheldon Rankins

Linebacker

In: #39 Henry To'o To'o (5th round in the 2023 NFL Draft)

In: Ian Swenson (2023 UDFA, signed after rookie minicamp tryout)

In: #57 Neville Hewitt (FA signing)

Current Roster (Numerical Order) - 40% of unit did not take a snap with Houston in 2022

6 Denzel Perryman

32 Garret Wallow

35 Jake Hansen

39 Henry To'o To'o

42 Cory Littleton

48 Christian Harris

53 Blake Cashman

57 Neville Hewitt

58 Christian Kirksey

Ian Swenson

Secondary

In: #36 Brandon Hill (7th round in 2023 NFL Draft)

In: #40 Darius Joiner (2023 UDFA)

In: #26 Shaquill Griffin (FA signing)

In: #44 Darius Phillips (FA signing)

In: #43 Tyree Gillespie (FA signing)

Current Roster (Numerical Order) - 50% of unit did not take a snap with Houston in 2022

0 Desmond King II

1 Jimmie Ward

4 Tavierre Thomas

5 Jalen Pitre

20 Kendall Sheffield

21 Steven Nelson

23 Eric Murray

24 Derek Stingley Jr.

25 Grayland Arnol_

26 Shaquill Griffin

29 M.J. Stewart

30 Ka'dar Hollman

36 Brandon Hill

37 D'Angelo Ross

38 Cobi Francis

40 Darius Joiner

43 Tyree Gillespie