Houston Texans
 👀 Texans free agency | Daily Brew

Mar 13, 2024 at 11:24 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

drechargesr

How's YOUR week going?

The two days of legal tampering were eventful for the Houston Texans, and in the next week or so, the franchise will announce which players have signed deals with the club. But seeing the reported moves over the last 48 hours or so, I can still see and hear Team Founder/CEO Bob McNair.

Back in March of 2016, early in free agency the Texans signed quarterback Brock Osweiler and running back Lamar Miller within minutes of each other. Right after I saw the tweets about it, I walked out of my office down the hall towards the break room. McNair's office was in between, and he just so happened to be walking towards it. He noticed my excitement, and with a grin said "You like that action?"

So far, I'm liking the 2024 action.

Elsehwere, the great Andre Johnson took a trip to Canton recently to check out the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The former wide receiver gets inducted there this August, and he was part of a crew that checked out the Hall.

Then...'Dre came home and went to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

