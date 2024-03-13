 👀 Texans free agency | Daily Brew

The two days of legal tampering were eventful for the Houston Texans, and in the next week or so, the franchise will announce which players have signed deals with the club. But seeing the reported moves over the last 48 hours or so, I can still see and hear Team Founder/CEO Bob McNair.

Back in March of 2016, early in free agency the Texans signed quarterback Brock Osweiler and running back Lamar Miller within minutes of each other. Right after I saw the tweets about it, I walked out of my office down the hall towards the break room. McNair's office was in between, and he just so happened to be walking towards it. He noticed my excitement, and with a grin said "You like that action?"