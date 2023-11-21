Eyes on H-Town! Texans vs. Broncos kickoff time now 12:00 p.m. CT

Nov 21, 2023 at 03:20 PM
Houston Texans Staff
Flex1

The NFL announced today that, to reach a wider audience, the Texans game against the Denver Broncos on December 3 will kick off at 12:00 p.m. CT at NRG Stadium.

The game was originally slated to kick off at 3:00 p.m. CT, but the Texans will now be featured more prominently as part of the league's December 3 slate of games. 

The Texans and Broncos are both currently on extended winning streaks, with the Texans on a three-game winning streak and the Broncos winners of four straight. 

This weekend, Houston welcomes the Jacksonville Jaguars in a key AFC South matchup while the Broncos host the Browns. 

Tickets for Texans vs Broncos are available here, but they're going fast!

Related Content

news

Playing Meaningful Football | Week 12 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

When the Jacksonville Jaguars roll into NRG Stadium on November 26, it will be a battle of the two top teams in the AFC South.
news

Defense makes the final stand | Week 11 vs. Arizona Cardinals

As a defensive unit the Texans take pride in the ability to close out games. And they know it is not about what you have done prior but what you will do with your next opportunity.
news

Playing a Little Backyard Football | Week 11 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Heading into the showdown with the Cardinals, Dell said that if he scored a touchdown he would jump onto the top of the wall and go in with the Texans fans. 
news

Harris Hits: Arizona Cardinals Week 11

The Houston Texans defeated the Arizona Cardinals in a 21-16 thriller. John Harris recaps the victory in H-Town.
news

Big Play Breakdown: Texans handle Murray, earn another home win

The Texans are 6-4. Say it with me, y'all. After a 21-16 win over the Cardinals, here we are. How did it happen? Let's dive into the Big Plays from this win over Arizona.
news

Blake Cashman money at MIKE linebacker in win over Arizona

Houston Texans linebacker Blake Cashman rang up 19 tackles and a sack playing a different linebacker position in Sunday's 21-16 win over the Cardinals.
news

Motor 100: RB Devin Singletary goes over 100 on ground for 2nd straight week

Houston Texans running back Devin "Motor" Singletary gained 112 yards and ran for a score in Sunday's 21-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium.
news

VanderBlog: Streaking into Next Sunday 

Marc Vandermeer shares his views as the Texans defeat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11
news

C.J. Stroud following ways of Steph Curry: "Don't ever stop shooting" 

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud tossed a pair of touchdown passes, but was also picked off three times in Sunday's win over the Arizona Cardinals. But he won't let the setbacks curb his aggressiveness.
news

Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans hold off Cardinals 21-16

Missed the action? Rewind the Houston Texans win over the Arizona Cardinals here with the top highlights.
news

Game Recap: Texans hold off Cardinals for third straight win 

The Houston Texans defense sealed the win with back-to-back crucial stops to hold off Cardinals in the final minutes of play
Advertising