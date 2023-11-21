Eyes on H-Town! Texans vs. Broncos kickoff time now 12:00 p.m. CT

The NFL announced today that, to reach a wider audience, the Texans game against the Denver Broncos on December 3 will kick off at 12:00 p.m. CT at NRG Stadium.

The game was originally slated to kick off at 3:00 p.m. CT, but the Texans will now be featured more prominently as part of the league's December 3 slate of games.

The Texans and Broncos are both currently on extended winning streaks, with the Texans on a three-game winning streak and the Broncos winners of four straight.

This weekend, Houston welcomes the Jacksonville Jaguars in a key AFC South matchup while the Broncos host the Browns.