Houston Texans
February is now, and Senior Bowl Week rolls onward | Daily Brew

Feb 01, 2024 at 10:40 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

nicobrew

Hope your Thursday's going swimmingly.

It's February. The Pro Bowl games are this weekend, the Super Bowl is the following Sunday, and the month will end with the NFL Combine happening in Indianapolis. 

Right now, Senior Bowl Week rolls on in Mobile, Alabama. Our pal John Harris is soaking it all in and evaluating the NFL Draft hopefuls. He and I chatted yesterday, and you can listen to that conversation below.

John, who is our Team Analyst/Radio Sideline Reporter, also provided a breakdown of Day 2. You can read it **HERE**.

Our good friend Sean Pendergast of SportsRadio 610 has a column for the Houston Press. He checked out the Top 5 (or six, actually) Texans in the PFF Annual Rankings, and wrote about it **HERE**.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud took home **some more honors** the other night at the Houston Sports Awards.

