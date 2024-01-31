Harris Hits: Senior Bowl Observations | Day One

That name at the end - Will Fuller V - will get your attention as Texans' fans. I've not seen a player in my ten years on the sideline that made fast guys look silly as easily as Fuller did in his Texans career. Wilson has the same easy acceleration. He doesn't even look like he's running fast and he's PULLING AWAY from fast defensive backs. During one-on-ones, his first route was a dig route and the DB couldn't stay close - easy completion. During team drills, he ran a post route off of play action and Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman just lofted one to the middle of the field. Wilson nearly had to slow down to catch the pass, but he made the catch with ease. Wilson is going to test off the charts and don't be surprised when you hear "here's a surprise top 50 name - Roman Wilson". You'll be able to say you heard it here first.

Marshall RB Rasheen Ali had a couple of sweet plays during the team part of practice. He was stuck in the back of the RB rotation so it wasn't until the end of the team session when he took an inside zone handoff and BURST through the pack untouched, shook a linebacker with a subtle, but deadly, cut and then hit the gas. He also linked up with Washington QB Michael Penix Jr on a pass route in the team period for a big gain. At Marshall, he had an injury that curtailed his 2022 season but he returned for 2023, scoring 16 total TDs for the Thundering Herd. He has such a smooth running style and that was on display today in Mobile.

Baylor DE Gabe Hall stands out in a crowd, no matter who's around him. He towers over many fellow DTs at the Senior Bowl and he is super quick down the line of scrimmage in the run game. OL had a tough time with him in the run game on zone plays. He might be a tad too light to play inside full-time, but he's got serious potential.

Not taking a backseat to any one at the WR position was Georgia WR Ladd McConkey, who gave me a little bit of a Tank Dell-vibe on Monday. NO ONE covered him, regardless of the route, or spot on the field. Similar to Wilson, McConkey can flat out FLY and defensive backs have yet to cover him. Sudden is the word that came to mind. On one of his routes, I could hear a few coaches/scouts behind me with some bad words, which were a positive for McConkey. I mean, you know what I mean? He shook a nickel defensive back on a flat route and then made a diving catch on one of his reps. That was SUPER impressive. I'm convinced that McConkey's lack of good health held Georgia back in the SEC Championship loss to Alabama. He's that good and I think he's going to be a top 50 player in this 2024 NFL Draft.

One of my favorite transfer portal players in 2023 was Florida State DT Branden Fiske. He was an All-MAC player at Western Michigan but wanted more eyes on him as a potential NFL player. He transferred to Florida State and was a rockstar as the foundation in the middle of the Noles defense. He earned an invite to the Senior Bowl and on day one was impressive. He didn't totally dominate the one-on-ones, but his athleticism pops when he has to redirect on screens or pursue plays from behind. He redirected on a screen play during team drills and ran the screen behind for no gain. He's going to be a name heard more and more often in the draft process. He's built like a tank too.

Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton was the most impressive edge pass protector on Monday. Now, I didn't spend much time watching the American OL (Oregon OC Jackson Powers-Johnson had a great day, apparently) but I did watch Guyton's National OL group. He was the cleanest with his technique and effectiveness, minus one spin move he gave up to Houston OLB Nelson Ceasar. He stood up to bull rushes. He was patient and never overcommitted to pass rushers' moves. I wrote in his scouting report back in July that he was so much more impressive than the starters for OU in 2022 and when he stepped in as the full-time starter, he was excellent in 2023. He was THAT guy on Monday.