"Flush It" - Texans must quickly move on to Thursday-nighter vs. Eagles

Sunday's loss won't linger for the Texans. They have to move on, and they know it.

After falling, 17-10, to the Titans at NRG Stadium, Houston must flip around and get set for a Thursday-nighter at home against the undefeated Eagles. Quarterback Davis Mills detailed what he and the Texans will do over the next day to prep for 7-0 Philadelphia.

"We've got to watch this film early tomorrow morning and tonight," Mills said. "Flush it. Make the corrections and then move on to next week. A lot of us kind of already know what happened this game and what we need to correct. We're ready to move on and get a jumpstart on this upcoming game."

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who caught a game-high four passes for 73 yards, explained how Houston can move past the disappointing result of Week 8.

"Just get back to work," Cooks said. "As far as specifically what that looks like, everyone's got to go through it and get back to work watching the film and getting on to the next opponent."

Rookie running back Dameon Pierce caught a touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter, and finished with 15 carries for 35 yards. He's okay with getting back on the field quickly.

"It'll give us less time to lick our wounds," Pierce said. "It makes everybody get in that bounce back mode and get back to doing what we've got to do. We're going to get some things corrected up front and we're going to make sure that we get this thing rolling going forward."

Head coach Lovie Smith said the Texans will have a walkthrough on Tuesday, and won't go through a full practice because of the short week. He's hopeful a few players who missed Sunday's loss to injury will return in time for the Eagles.