For C.J. Stroud, "playoff football" has already started

A playoff berth is still up for grabs, but in C.J. Stroud's mind, the postseason is already underway.

He and Houston bested the Broncos, 22-17, on Sunday at NRG Stadium, and Stroud's now guided the Texans to seven wins this season, with five contests remaining.

"It's hard to win after Thanksgiving," Stroud said. "It's playoff football. The tournament has already started, so got to keep it going and stack these wins."

Stroud tossed a touchdown, completed 16-of-27 passes for 274 yards, and finished with a passer rating of 106.1. Five different times on Sunday he completed a pass of 20 yards or more, and he linked up with wide receiver Nico Collins for 59, 52 and 39 yards.

The 3-yard scoring strike to Collins at the start of the third quarter was his 20th of the season, which is a franchise record for rookies. The Texans ground game averaged just three yards per carry, so in several instances Stroud had to throw it, and was still successful. It's in those times, according to Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, where Stroud shines.